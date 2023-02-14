Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Unveils Groundbreaking ChatGPT Course and Innovative Upskilling Platform

Empowering Talent Acquisition Professionals with AI-Driven Recruitment Techniques

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW), a leading provider of on-demand recruiting solutions is proud to announce the launch of its latest offering - the trailblazing course, "Recruiting with ChatGPT." This innovative course (offered for $199) empowers talent acquisition professionals with cutting-edge techniques for maximizing the use of artificial intelligence in their recruitment.

The launch of "Recruiting with ChatGPT" signals the official opening of Recruiter.com's new training marketplace, Recruiting Classes by Recruiter.com, designed to provide recruiters and talent acquisition professionals exclusive upskilling content and opportunities. This first comprehensive course on ChatGPT covers all critical areas of ChatGPT in recruitment, including candidate sourcing, recruitment marketing, and assessments.

"In today's rapidly evolving workforce, freelance and in-house recruiters must stay ahead of the curve and continually upskill themselves to stay competitive," says Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "With the launch of 'Recruiting with ChatGPT' and Recruiting Classes by Recruiter.com, we're providing recruiters with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to thrive in this new era of work."

Recruiting Classes by Recruiter.com takes training and upskilling experience to the next level with a unique revenue-sharing agreement for content creators. By partnering with leading experts and third-party content creators, Recruiter.com aims to expand its training offerings and provide recruiters with a comprehensive, world-class training experience. Creators interested in publishing on Recruiting Classes, please contact creators@recruiter.com.

"We're thrilled to be leading the charge in upskilling recruiters in the exciting field of ChatGPT," says Sohn. "Recruiter.com is dedicated to staying at the forefront of innovation, and with this latest offering, we're taking our commitment to recruiters and their success to new heights."

To learn more and sign up for "Recruiting with ChatGPT" and Recruiting Classes by Recruiter.com, visit https://www.RecruitingClasses.com. Join the revolution and take your recruitment skills to the next level!

