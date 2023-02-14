EQS-News: PJSC Polyus / Key word(s): Bond

PJSC Polyus: Repayment of Eurobonds due 2023



14.02.2023 / 14:42 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Press Release 14 February 2023 PJSC Polyus Repayment of Eurobonds due 2023 PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX: PLZL) ("Polyus" or the "Company") notes the announcement made earlier today by Polyus Finance plc (the "Issuer"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, about the repayment of both the final coupon and principal amount with regard to its 5.25% Notes due 2023 (Reg. S: XS1533922933; Rule 144A: US73180YAC84) (the "Notes"). The Issuer transferred the remainder of the funds earmarked for coupon payments due August 07th, 2022 and February 07th, 2023 and a principal payment for the Notes to the Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch (the "Principal Paying Agent"). As informed by the Principal Paying Agent, these funds were further transferred by the Principal Paying Agent to the international clearing systems for further distribution to the holders of the Notes whose rights are accounted for within the international clearing systems (the "Non-resident Holders"). Earlier this month, in compliance with the terms of the Notes and current requirements of Russian legislation , JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk (the "Guarantor") transferred the Russian Rouble-denominated funds as coupon due February 07th, 2023 and principal payment to the holders of the Notes, whose rights are accounted within the Russian custodian infrastructure (the "Domestic Holders"). After completion of the above-mentioned transfers, the Issuer confirms the fulfillment of its obligations towards both Domestic and Non-domestic Holders of the Notes. Polyus Polyus is a Top-5 global gold mining company by production volumes and the largest gold miner in terms of attributable gold ore reserves. The Company has the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. Its principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Investor and Media contact Victor Drozdov, Director Communications & Investor Relations (CIR) Department +7 (495) 641 33 77 drozdovvi@polyus.com Forward looking statement This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Polyus and/or Polyus group. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "can", "continue", "opportunity", "believe", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditure, business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of Polyus' and/or Polyus group's operations. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are difficult to predict accurately and which are beyond the control of Polyus and/or Polyus group. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, which speak only to the date of this announcement. Polyus and/or any Polyus group company assumes no obligation in respect of, and does not intend to update, these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable law. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

14.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

