Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises Launches Growth Plan

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Ludwig Enterprises, developers of the Inflammatory Index (Patent Pending) and owners of the mRNA For Life nutritional supplement is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with The Fannon Group, to provide healthcare sales and marketing leadership as they begin marketing their flagship products.

"The Fannon Group and its CEO Luke is a great addition to the team," said Anne Blackstone President of Ludwig Enterprises. "Luke and his team's expertise in healthcare sales and marketing will help ensure a successful launch of our products."

Founded in 2005 The Fannon Group has helped hundreds of healthcare organizations grow revenue and profitability. Luke Fannon, CEO of the Fannon Group, has over 30 years of experience in healthcare sales and marketing including over 10 years of c-suite leadership roles with a number of healthcare companies.

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. has a patent pending on the mRNA Inflammatory Index that measures 48 different biomarkers of inflammation. Combined with AI and deep machine learning this technology may enable healthcare professionals to identify sources of chronic inflammation and potentially prevent chronic illnesses such as diabetes, COPD, heart disease and cancer.

Advancements in medical technology have awarded us with cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with their proprietary mRNA genomic technology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including, but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia and cancer. This early detection may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Ludwig's innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry millions of dollars in cost. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Ludwig and its subsidiary Precision Genomics is poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer healthier lives. For more info please go to: http://www.ludwigent.com.

