AI enabled virtual brand ambassadors provide 24/7/365 service, education, information, and eCommerce subject matter expertise creating new engagement and revenue opportunities. Aftermath Islands also welcomes new senior team members.

Toronto, Ontario and Bridgetown, Barbados--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE: LQID) (OTCQB: LQAVF) (FSE: 4T5) ("Liquid Avatar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ("Aftermath Islands") has been actively engaged in developing Artificial Intelligence ("AI") powered Non-Player Characters (NPCs) avatars that are subject matter experts for the Metaverse. Having completed initial development, training and testing, AI avatars have begun to emerge in the Aftermath Islands Metaverse, with a fully interactive commercial rollout expected this quarter, which provides high fidelity graphics and a no download experience. The early-stage experience is available now at https://play.aftermathislands.com.

The Company's new AI avatar technology, using OpenAI GPT3, with over 175 billion parameters, essentially the enhanced version of ChatGPT which only has 1.5 billion parameters, has been primarily developed to provide commercial opportunities for brands and organizations to create virtual brand ambassadors that are easily accessible in the Metaverse and leverages a brand's existing web resources. Highly detailed, life-like and / or imaginative NPC avatars active in a natural looking virtual setting or in a branded location, will be deployed using the highly trainable, and interactive engagement capabilities of OpenAI GPT3 and Aftermath Islands' continuous updating and management. These AI powered avatars can naturally converse, initially by text and later by voice interaction with a user, allowing them to have a fulsome conversation with the AI avatar and navigate through a discussion or query on a particular subject or brand program. The technology will also have the capabilities to recommend products and services and provide links to be able to launch an organization's existing website, information, provide support and / or eCommerce initiatives directly from the Metaverse to a user's web browser, creating both engagement and activation opportunities for the brand seamlessly and efficiently.

"Artificial Intelligence applications like OpenAI GPT3 provide cost effective opportunities for brands, retailers, educators, travel and tourism operators, governments, and other types of organizations to move from static based information push models to truly interactive capabilities in the Metaverse, creating new and innovative ways to create awareness, engagement, activation and conversion," commented David Lucatch, CEO of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. and Managing Director of Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited. "We are already seeing strong commercial interest, as AI powered avatars can naturally interact with users and can recommend solutions that can be "clicked" within Aftermath Islands to instantly launch access to a host of web activities including eCommerce sites to support revenue-based activities, and 24/7 automated and intelligent customer service and support."

With over 10 years in developing systems that support the use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing for online applications, the teams at Liquid Avatar and Aftermath Islands have embraced the recent developments and opportunities with OpenAI GPT3. Aftermath Islands believes that these recent leaps in the notoriety and curiosity of AI can support the creation and acceptance of trained, autonomous based avatars and applications that can support a variety of interactive use cases inside the Metaverse. This allows users to have a more robust, engaging, and intelligent conversation with in-platform guides, and virtual brand representatives.

Aftermath Islands was recently joined by Michael Gord, a serial entrepreneur and investor focused on the mainstream adoption of Web3 applications and digital assets. Michael is the co-founder of the GDA Group, which specialize in the digital asset capital markets, as well as the Metaverse Group. As Managing Partner and equity investor in Aftermath Islands Metaverse, Gord will focus on capital formation, partnerships, and growth opportunities within Aftermath Islands.

Nathan Paitchel has joined Aftermath Islands as our Business Development Manager for commercial programs. Nathan was formerly at Digital Currency Group where he led the company's metaverse strategy and portfolio monetization. Spending nearly a decade in New York City real estate development, Nathan is keenly focused on creative deal structure, relationship building, and strategic partnerships.

Aftermath Islands supports the use of the Liquid Avatar Mobile App and Meta Park Pass, providing Proof of Humanity, allowing users to remain anonymous, but still verify that they are a real person, through blockchain based verifiable credentials, working to eliminate fraudulent activities, duplicate and fake accounts and bots. Deploying the technology to its controlled subsidiary's Aftermath Islands' Play to Earn game, Lost Kingdom of T'Sara, the Meta Park Pass has been successfully utilized allowing users to sign in with their biometrics, eliminating username and passwords, proving that all users are genuine people, with only 1 account, and supporting the collection of almost 1.2 billion gaming resources, resulting in the creation of about 1.5 million Resource Pack NFTs for use in the Aftermath Islands Metaverse.

Users are engaging for upwards of 70 minutes per day on the platform and have collected a variety of in-game resources, that they have then converted to Resource Pack NFTs that will be used, crafted, traded, and consumed in the Aftermath Islands Metaverse as part of platform activities, allowing the NFTs and the underlying blockchain technology to support in-game inventory management. These also include the ability to work, play, learn, earn, entertain, create, and socialize within the Aftermath Islands Metaverse.

Aftermath Islands has generated over $2 million in retail sales since late 2021 and continue to generate sales on a monthly basis. As the Company works to launch its full Metaverse platform, these revenues are recorded, under IFRS guidelines, as deferred revenue, until such time that the Aftermath Islands meets further launch requirements. However, the Company has had access to the proceeds for working capital.

As one of the first of its kind, the Liquid Avatar Mobile App can also be used to create a host of other credentials that have been already tested for government level access for travel and age verification. The Company is also designing credentials with uses that include online access, validation and marketing in the Metaverse and throughout the Web3 ecosystem. While the Company is ready to deploy to convenience stores and other age restricted programs, current market and economic priorities have caused delays of the rollout of Ontario's and other jurisdiction's Digital Identity programs. Liquid Avatar is currently expanding its programs to other online and commercial opportunities that are eager to use verifiable credentials to ensure that their users are real, unique individuals and have only a single account.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons will allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) has been developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC and the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI").

The Meta Park Pass is a W3C verifiable credential designed for interoperability. The Meta Park Pass contains a verified phone number with country code and an AI reviewed self-attested age and can be expanded to include other unique credentials. Users will be able to login into multiple supported Metaverses with little friction and the platform knows they are a real and unique user. Additional credentials can grant access as each Metaverse matures and provides additional services and experiences.

The Company has a suite of early-stage programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including Liquid Shopz, a cash back and reward program that has over 600 leading online merchants, which is in the pre-launch phase, and is working to release its own branded network payment card in the United States, the LQID Card, with the world's first Metaverse Rewards program which remains in development.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that is focused on providing digital goods and services expertise to its clients.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE: LQID).

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T5".

If you have not already joined our mailing list and would like to receive updates on Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., please visit https://hello.liquidavatar.com/liquid-avatar-updates.

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com.

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited - www.aftermathislands.com

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation, which is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc (CSE: LQID) (OTCQB: LQAVF).

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is an open-world, realistic graphic virtual world where users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property and items, like buildings, crafted items, transport, and other items all through in-game collectible NFTs, a non-fungible token that represents the ownership of virtual and other items. Built on cutting-edge blockchain technologies and using GPU cloud servers, pixel streaming, and the high-fidelity graphics of Unreal Engine 5, Aftermath Islands delivers rich, no download, browser-based experiences for users on desktops, mobile devices and tablets.

From play-to-earn games, including the Lost Kingdom of T'Sara, to online experiences, collaboration, immersive entertainment, and more, Aftermath Islands brings live streaming, high-definition graphics, exemplary interactivity, real-world mechanics, and countless new services and experiences to players all around the world. The platform is built on the philosophy of decentralization and economic inclusivity and promises to provide captivating experiences that allow people around the world to earn their way into virtual land ownership.

For more information about Aftermath Islands, please visit www.aftermathislands.com.

