The Multi-Hyphenate Entertainer's new line KHAIR (Pronounced CARE) Offers Clean, Vegan, Cruelty-Free Products for Consumers with a Wide Range of Hair Care Needs

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - Introducing KHAIR, a natural and luxurious line of products for all hair types developed by one of Canada's most versatile and acclaimed stars @KESHIACHANTE. With products ranging from hair oils to hair masks, KHAIR combines its CEO's immense love for plants with her equal adoration for opulence to deliver revolutionary high-performance essentials that can enhance everyone's hair wellness naturally.

"For as long as I can remember, it has always been a struggle finding quality products for textured hair, and those that I do find are often filled with toxic, unnatural chemicals or they're inauthentically mass produced," said Keshia Chanté. "My hair journey has been a rollercoaster with everything from hair loss, breakage, shedding, brittleness, extreme frizz, and bald spots…honey, I've got horror stories."

Never one to see a challenge and not seek a solution, Keshia Chanté turned the isolating nature of the pandemic into a period of reflection and revolution, spending 20 hour days and sleepless nights studying chemistry, poring over research and data, and formulating recipes to elevate the homemade mixtures her mother relied on to protect her hair during childhood and well into her teens when she was signed to a major record label. On film sets, her hair was often in the hands of stylists who were unfamiliar with how to care for, manage or style her curls.

"My hair quickly became my signature as soon as I started my career in music and TV, but maintaining it was another story," said Chanté. "I learned the harsh reality that textured hair was not a part of the overall beauty conversation, nor was it taught in cosmetology school, and, despite some progress, we are still underserved. There is still a huge lack of transparency and inclusion within this space."

Driven by a strong desire to ensure that current and future generations no longer experience that feeling of being excluded, Keshia Chanté, and the premier team of chemists and experts she assembled, advanced formulas, consciously crafted, carefully sourced, tested, and perfected their processes and ingredient combinations and are ready to roll out the first of many products to come - two hair oils entitled THE HAIR OIL, which includes Soft for fine, medium, straight, wavy, or oily hair and Extra Rich for curly, coily, thick or dry hair; both free from silicones, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, petrolatum, alcohol, or synthetic fragrances.

"This entire journey has been self-funded - bootstrapped from the bottom up…I couldn't eat, I couldn't sleep, I was totally immersed in every aspect of the process. This is deeply personal," said Chanté. "I am eternally grateful to my devoted team of collaborators and to my family and friends who have tested the products, along with me, and have been giving it rave reviews. Even celebrity stylists have been asking why my hair feels so soft and looks so shiny; I am truly excited that healthier hair is just a few drops away."





Keshia Chanté launches KHAIR



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9423/154679_62e6eb7694834a4d_002full.jpg







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9423/154679_62e6eb7694834a4d_003full.jpg

Join The Waitlist. Catch Every Drop.

www.KHAIRLabs.com

