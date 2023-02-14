Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) (CSE: ENRT) ("Enertopia' or the "Company") a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada lithium claims, intellectual property, & pending patents in the green technology space, is very pleased to provide the following lithium project update.

We are pleased to report our NOI to drill has been filed with the BLM. We expect to hear back within the next 30 days. We are working hard on the logistics front and drilling could commence as early as March 2023.

Building on last year's successful inaugural drilling program at our West Tonopah Lithium project, the NOI is for permitting 12 holes with maximum drilling depths to 450 feet for each hole, for an estimated total drilling program of 5,400 feet.

The program's focus will be on completing drill holes into the known areas of the higher-grade upper claystone horizon, which is currently estimated to cover approximately 640 acres. The additional drill hole data will further help to define the stratigraphic and structural controls affecting claystone deposition & preservation over the area. For reference, the Clayton Valley project the company sold to Cypress Development Corp in May 2022 covered 160 acres.

Based on last year's drilling data, and the proposed 2023 drilling program, we expect to come up with a measured/indicated and inferred resource over the estimated 640 acres of higher-grade upper claystone horizon. Upon completion of the 2023 drilling program, the Company will commission the writing of an inaugural 43-101 report for the West Tonopah Project.

If possible, the Company may look at completing a preliminary feasibility study in 2024 pending the 43-101 results and recommendations from the report. Recent pre-feasibility news from American Lithium Corp, on February 1,2023 which owns the TLC project one mile north of our West Tonopah Project, showed that the Magnesium that is an element that needs to be removed in the lithium extraction process could be turned into MgS04 which currently sells for $150 USD per tonne. In the pre-feasibility report this could have a material positive effect on lowering the cost per tonne to produce Li2C03. This information should also be relative to future development potential on our West Tonopah project.

"I am extremely pleased that the hard work from prior years has set the stage for the next phase of corporate development and look forward to a steady stream of news and advancements in 2023," stated President Robert McAllister.

For additional project details please visit our website at https://enertopia.com/.

The Qualified Person:

The technical data in this news release have been reviewed by Randy Henkle, P. Geol. a qualified person under the terms of NI 43-101.

About Enertopia

Defines itself as an Environmental Solutions Company focused on using modern technology on extracting lithium and verifying or sourcing other intellectual property in the EV & green technologies to build shareholder value.

Enertopia shares are quoted in the United States and Canada under ticker symbol ENRT. For additional information, please visit www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President at 1-888-ENRT201.

