Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that further to the news release on February 7, 2023, the Company's wholly-owned Artificial Intelligence ("AI") subsidiary, Nexalogy Environics Inc. ("Nexalogy"), is scheduled to present its new and innovative AI product, Analytics GPT (Analytics Generative Pre-Trained Transformer). The public will get its first look at the Analytics GPT software and its capabilities during a demo launch and webinar coming later this month. Registration, dates, and times will be available this Thursday. This offers a unique opportunity for businesses and the general public to preview the powerful capabilities of Datametrex's latest product.

Analytics GPT builds on the success of NexaSMART and NexaIntelligence, offering an easy-to-use API and interface that makes it accessible to not only businesses of all sizes, but also the retail market. This advanced software combines the core AI-powered discovery platforms, NexaSMART and NexaIntelligence, with large language models ("LLM") resulting in a powerful but accessible solution for data analysis, research, and discovery. The software provides real-time insights into text and speech patterns, enabling users to make data-driven decisions in a fast and efficient manner.

Datametrex is committed to delivering innovative solutions that help businesses and individuals make the most of their data. With Analytics GPT, the company is creating advanced and accessible AI and data analysis solutions, providing users with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-changing business landscape.

"We are excited to share our new product with the public and demonstrate how this innovative technology works. At Datametrex, we are constantly striving to push the boundaries of AI and provide our customers and the general public with the most advanced and user-friendly solutions available. Analytics GPT takes our data analysis and automation capabilities to a whole new level. We can't wait to show it to the world," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Nexalogy

Nexalogy's technology, NexaSMART reduces the time needed to interpret and integrate large sets of data by offering powerful automated analyses. Rather than replacing the human analyst, he/she sets the parameters of the data collection via keywords and other social media information (e.g., usernames and links). This allows for the identification of data needing extraction and analysis. NexaSMART extracts the relevant data and produces automated reports, thus allowing clients to work with a more manageable information set. NexaSMART allows an analyst to deal with hundreds of thousands of social media documents in minutes rather than hours or days.

Analysts can specify filters on the data to get automatic reports on subsets of the data focusing on specific times, entities, social media users, or topics. The resulting reports are delivered either as PDFs, DOCs, or via API for further processing. The report generation can be scheduled to occur either at regular intervals or to be triggered by specific changes in the conversation (e.g., a sudden increase in volume or an increase in mentions of a particular named entity).

Lastly, NexaSMART analysis helps the user to easily access the required information and helps to detect patterns that currently go unrecognized. This is needed in both the context of the 'short game' of crisis reporting and the 'long game' of identifying narratives, as discussed within the BEND (Build Engage Neutralize Distract) framework.

For more information please visit, www.nexalogy.com.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth, and EV, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Email: investors@datametrex.com

Tel: 416-901-5611 x 204

Marshall Gunter, CEO

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Tel: 514-295-2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154688