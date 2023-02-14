Client base grows 24% YoY to over 800+ clients processing $7.7 trillion in finance transactions annually with HighRadius Autonomous Finance

HighRadius, the global leader in Autonomous Finance Platforms for the Office of the CFO, announced record performance in 2022.

Customer Growth Adoption

Grew client base 24% YoY to over 800+ clients , including 200+ from the Forbes Global 2000

, including 200+ from the Forbes Global 2000 Completed 2400+ finance transformation projects across Order-to-Cash, Treasury and Record-to-Report functions

across Order-to-Cash, Treasury and Record-to-Report functions Processed $7.7 trillion in finance transactions representing a 65% year-over-year increase

representing a 65% year-over-year increase Grew Mid-market customer base by 43%, adding 100+ clients

Product Leadership

Gartner named HighRadius as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Invoice-to-Cash.

in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Invoice-to-Cash. IDC deemed HighRadius as a Leader in the Marketscape for Accounts Receivable Software for both Enterprise and Mid-market for the second year in a row

in the Marketscape for Accounts Receivable Software for both Enterprise and Mid-market for the second year in a row Launched Autonomous Accounting offering for Record-to-Report automation

Global Expansion

Grew customer counts outside North America by 26%+ by adding customers in Europe and Asia Pacific.

by adding customers in Europe and Asia Pacific. Opened 5th European office in Poland while growing our headcount by 28% across London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Paris

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius offers cloud-based Autonomous Software for the Office of the CFO. More than 800 of the world's leading companies have transformed their order-to-cash, treasury, and record-to-report processes with HighRadius. Their customers include 3M, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sanofi, Engie GBS Solutions, Kellogg Company, Danone, Hershey's, and many more.

Autonomous Software is data-driven software that continuously morphs its behavior to the ever-changing underlying transactional data. It brings modern digital transformation capabilities like Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Natural Language Processing, and Connected Workspaces as out-of-the-box features for the finance accounting domain.

