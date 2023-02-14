MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced today that it has successfully completed the certification process within the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Certified Software and Tools Program. GRI provides a globally recognized framework for measuring and disclosing environmental, social governance (ESG) practices and the world's most widely used sustainability reporting standards.

MetricStream ESGRC software as a service (SaaS) will enable customers to easily collect data using pre-packaged GRI-certified content, including requirements and questionnaires. They will also be able to generate disclosure reports against the GRI Standards, define and manage other ESG standards, frameworks, and disclosure requirements, automate data collection, and report their ESG metrics through real-time analytics and dashboards.

Unlike other ESG solutions, MetricStream ESGRC allows customers to manage and assesses ESG risks, controls, and third-party assessments. This enables an organization to map GRI requirements to climate risks, simplify regulatory reporting by aligning with industry-leading standards and connect with broader enterprise risk and compliance programs.

"We expect regulations and requirements around ESG to intensify in 2023. Our customers can take advantage of the GRI Standards and get faster time to value while accelerating their pursuit of balancing profit and purpose," said Prasad Sabbineni, co-CEO of MetricStream. "As regulatory bodies around the world start taking a more active role in promoting ESG practices and disclosures, customers need to ensure they are not just able to report on their sustainability metrics but also risk and mitigation efforts."

"GRI is committed to enabling any organisation large or small, private or public to understand and report on their impacts on the economy, environment and people in a comparable and credible way," said Piers Horner, Senior Program Manager at GRI. "We are pleased that MetricStream has joined our growing list of Certified Software Partners, helping their clients to use the GRI Standards to fulfil their sustainability reporting needs."

GRI is an independent, international organization that helps businesses and other organizations take responsibility for their impacts by providing them with a global common language to communicate those impacts. Used by more than 10,000 organizations in over 100 countries, the GRI Standards are advancing the practice of sustainability reporting and enabling organizations and their stakeholders to take action that creates economic, environmental, and social benefits for everyone.

