SoftServe, continues to expand its Amazon Web Services (AWS) capabilities and has announced that it earned the AWS Service Delivery designation for AWS Graviton, recognizing that SoftServe provides deep technical knowledge, experience, and proven success in delivering AWS Graviton-based Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances. Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation for AWS Graviton differentiates SoftServe as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that is helping customers accelerate and scale their adoption of AWS Graviton so they can realize the price performance benefits sooner across more workloads.

As an AWS Graviton Service Delivery Partner, SoftServe will assess customer environments and recommend a transition strategy to AWS Graviton. With the proven ability to build, test, and deploy customer workloads on AWS Graviton, as well as run performance benchmarks, navigate and resolve potential software dependencies, SoftServe will ensure that customer workloads run optimally on AWS Graviton. As customers look to adopt AWS Graviton to improve performance and reduce cost for their compute workloads, SoftServe is ready to help them accelerate their technology and application modernization.

"SoftServe is proud to provide our customers with the services needed to accelerate their technologies and application modernization, as they look to improve performance and reduce cost for their workloads," said Chris Baker, CEO, SoftServe. "We guide our customers as they plan and implement workloads on AWS Graviton-based Amazon EC2 instances, from proof of concepts to production deployments that significantly improve performance."

SoftServe is an AWS Partner supporting the AWS Graviton Delivery Program with its Cost Optimization Assessment by SoftServe.

SoftServe is an AWS Premier Tier Service Partner and has achieved nine AWS Competency designations, demonstrating deep AWS technical expertise and proven customer success in specialized areas across industries, use cases and workloads.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides software solutions at the cutting edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize how enterprises and software companies do business. Our end-to-end solutions and expertise deliver innovation, quality, and speed across the healthcare, retail, energy, manufacturing, and financial services verticals. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's marketplace-no matter where you are in your journey.

