Dienstag, 14.02.2023
WKN: A3DWG8 ISIN: US74933X3026 Ticker-Symbol: 4RM 
2,7702,87015:56
ACCESSWIRE
14.02.2023 | 15:26
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc.: Ra Med Division Announces Product Launch of LockeT Device

Initial Shipments to Begin This Week

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE/American:RMED) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Catheter Precision, Inc., has launched its LockeT product into the marketplace, with initial shipments to its distributors to begin immediately.

LockeT can be used in conjunction with the closure of a percutaneous wound site, where a catheter has been placed through the skin into a blood vessel and then removed at the end of a procedure. The physician will suture the site and the vessel, and LockeT is used to hold the sutures in place. Locket can either complement or be used as an alternative to closure devices. Those devices include Perclose, sold by Abbott, Vascade, sold by Cardiva, a unit of Haemonetics, and Angioseal, sold by Terumo.

David Jenkins, Executive Chairman of RMED, commented, "We are tremendously excited to bring our LockeT product to market. It addresses, in a very cost-effective manner, the marketplace for all percutaneous procedures, including cardiac electrophysiology, structural heart, and numerous vascular surgery procedures. In sum, it is a market with millions of procedures to which we believe LockeT applies. We are keenly interested in the early adaption and growth of this new product line."

Dhanunjaya (DJ) Lakkireddy, MD, Executive Director of the Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute and Professor of Medicine at the University of Missouri, Columbia, also commented, "This is a user and patient friendly, low-cost, disruptive technology that will make vascular closure a lot simpler. We have highly anticipated the introduction of this product and it will have significant uptake very quickly. I believe vascular interventions could use such a tool all across the world and we will start putting it to use once it becomes available. The low cost and the simple design of this product is exactly what was needed."

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical, and its wholly owned subsidiary Catheter Precision, is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

CONTACTS:

At the Company

David Jenkins
973-691-2000
mhuck@catheterprecision.com

SOURCE: Ra Medical Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739197/Ra-Med-Division-Announces-Product-Launch-of-LockeT-Device

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
