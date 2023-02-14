Fintech Startup Uplinq Raises $600,000 From Cambrian Ventures

TORONTO, ON and SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Uplinq Financial Technologies - the first global credit assessment and scoring platform for small business lenders - today announced a $600,000 strategic investment from Cambrian Ventures (Cambrian), a venture capital firm focused on early-stage fintechs. Cambrian is led by former Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z) partner Rex Salisbury .

"Cambrian is investing in the next generation of fintech entrepreneurs and Uplinq's founders, Pat Reilly and Ron Benegbi, possess the kind of deep domain expertise and entrepreneurial know-how that compels confidence," said Rex Salisbury, founder and general partner of Cambrian. "I can think of no better leaders to enhance lending decisions and expand economic inclusion and access to working capital for small business owners across the world."

Salisbury launched Cambrian Ventures' inaugural $20 million fintech-focused fund in 2022. To date, it has invested in more than 10 companies, including OatFi and Keep Financial , at the angel, pre-seed and seed stage.

"Cambrian's support is a testament to Uplinq's expanded footprint in the fintech ecosystem and our breakthrough technology, which is already transforming how small business lenders evaluate risk and credit," said Ron Benegbi, founder and CEO of Uplinq. "We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Rex. As we kick off 2023, we look forward to tapping into his remarkable network of innovators as we continue to expand our global presence, especially in the United States."

With this investment, Uplinq has raised approximately $5.6 million, following a $1.25 million investment from ATX Venture Partners in October 2022 and a $3.5 million pre-seed funding round in April of 2022. In addition to helping expand its global presence, the funding will empower Uplinq to scale its workforce and product offering.

About Uplinq

As the first global credit & scoring assessment platform for small business lenders, Uplinq is a purpose driven company with a mission to help small business owners gain access to fair and ethical credit, while enhancing SMB lending practices for all lenders globally. Uplinq's breakthrough technology empowers lenders to approve and manage risks on loans they would have otherwise declined based on traditional loan underwriting criteria, while incorporating environmental, market & community data to better understand the specific loan applicant. Its technology has served as a foundation for more than $1.4 Trillion in underwritten loans. Learn more about Uplinq at uplinq.co and connect with them on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Cambrian Ventures

Cambrian Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm supporting entrepreneurs in fintech. The firm was started by Rex Salisbury, a founding member of A16Z's fintech practice. The firm is backed by leading fintech founders, operators and investors. For more information, please visit https://www.cambrianhq.com and follow Rex on LinkedIn and twitter .

