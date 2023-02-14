Sidoti & Company, LLC Announces Registration Now Open for March Small-Cap and May Micro-Cap Conferences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Sidoti & Company, LLC announces that its two spring conferences are now open for registration. The March Virtual Small-Cap Conference will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023, and the May Virtual Micro-Cap Conference will be on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023.
Sidoti hosts eight virtual investor conferences a year, alternating between small- and micro-cap targeted companies. Companies can host both group presentations and private one-on-one meetings with investors. Over 100 companies and 1,000 investors are expected to attend the March conference.
As a registered broker-dealer, Sidoti's in-house sales team regularly interfaces with its client base of over 500 institutional investors. Standing apart from others in the industry, Sidoti provides all presenters the opportunity to present their stories to Sidoti's sales force through proprietary "teach-ins" before each conference. This increasingly popular offering positions Sidoti's salespeople to fully engage in each presenter's unique story and to then arrange the highest-quality investor meetings at each conference. Companies are encouraged to participate in these teach-ins, though availability is limited.
The company presentation fee is $6,000. Registration is free for all investors and extends beyond Sidoti's institutional client base. To register for the March or May conferences, or to view dates for all 2023 Sidoti conferences, please visit www.sidoti.com/events . To inquire about a teach-in, please email conference@sidoti.com or call (212) 453-7031.
Over 80 companies in various sectors have already registered for the March conference, including:
Company Name
Ticker
Sector
Market Cap
AAON, Inc.
AAON
Industrials
4.1 Billion
ABM Industries
ABM
Services
3 Billion
Acutus Medical
AFIB
Healthcare
45 Million
Alamo Group Inc
ALG
Industrials
1.8 Billion
Alamos Gold Inc.
AGI
Materials
6 Billion
ALLETE, Inc.
ALE
Utilities
3.6 Billion
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ANEB
Healthcare
80 Million
Appreciate Holdings, Inc.
SFR
Real Estate
75 Million
ARCOSA, Inc.
ACA
Industrials
2.6 Billion
Ashford Hospitality Trust
AHT
Real Estate
234 Million
Assertio Holdings, Inc.
ASRT
Healthcare
195 Million
Benchmark
BHE
Technology
1 Billion
Bitfarms
BITF
Technology
330 Million
Blue Sky Uranium
TSXV:BSK
Energy
20 Million
Brady Corporation
BRC
Industrials
2.6 Billion
Braemar Hotels & Resorts
BHR
Real Estate
423 Million
Charles River Associates
CRAI
Services
845 Million
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
CPK
Utilities
2.2 Billion
Columbus McKinnon Corporation
CMCO
Industrials
1 Billion
Commercial Vehicles Group
CVGI
Consumer
237 Million
Comtech
CMTL
Technology
500 Million
CoreCard
CCRD
Technology
282 Million
CPSI
CPSI
Healthcare
450 Million
CSG
CSGS
Technology
2 Billion
CTG
CTG
Technology
115 Million
Dave Inc.
DAVE
Financial Services
110 Million
Deluxe
DLX
Technology
900 Million
Douglas Dynamics
PLOW
Industrials
900 Million
EnPro Industries, Inc.
NPO
Industrials
2 Billion
ePlus inc.
PLUS
Technology
1.3 Billion
Gibraltar Industries, Inc.
ROCK
Industrials
1.4 Billion
GigaCloud Technology Inc.
GCT
Technology
238 Million
Global Industrial Company
GIC
Industrials
952 Million
Graham Corporation
GHM
Industrials
104 Million
Granite Construction Inc.
GVA
Industrials
1.8 Billion
Harvard Bioscience
HBIO
Industrials
123 Million
Hillenbrand
HI
Industrials
470 Million
ICF
ICFI
Industrials
1.9 Billion
Inmed Pharmaceuticals
INM
Healthcare
10 Million
Insteel Industries, Inc.
IIIN
Industrials
600 Million
inTest Corporation
INTT
Industrials
150 Million
Kforce Inc
KFRC
Technology
1.1 Billion
Kimball Electronics Inc
KE
Industrials
566 Million
La-Z-Boy Incorporated
LZB
Consumer
1.2 Billion
LSI Industries
LYTS
Industrials
385 Million
McGrath RentCorp
MGRC
Industrials
1.4 Billion
MDU Resources Group, Inc.
MDU
Industrials
6.3 Billion
Methode Electronics, Inc.
MEI
Industrials
1.6 Billion
Minerals Technologies Inc.
MTX
Industrials
2.2 Billion
MYR Group Inc.
MYRG
Industrials
1.6 Billion
OneSpan Inc.
OSPN
Technology
550 Million
Oportun Financial Corp.
OPRT
Financial Services
200 Million
PFSweb, Inc.
PFSW
Services
159 Million
Plexus Corp.
PLXS
Technology
3 Billion
Quanex Building Products
NX
Industrials
800 Million
Quipt Home Medical
QIPT
Healthcare
200 Million
Resources Connection
RGP
Services
569 Million
Sanmina Corporation
SANM
Technology
3.6 Billion
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.
STRL
Industrials
1.1 Billion
Superior Group of Companies, Inc.
SGC
Consumer
143 Million
Tactile Medical
TCMD
Healthcare
262 Million
Tecnoglass
TGLS
Materials
1.6 Billion
Terran Orbital
LLAP
Industrials
275 Million
The Gorman-Rupp Company
GRC
Industrials
900 Million
Tonix Pharmaceuticals
TNXP
Healthcare
70 Million
Turning Point Brands
TPB
Consumer
400 Million
UFP Industries
UFPI
Industrials
5.5 Billion
UNIFI
UFI
Consumer
300 Million
VolitionRx Ltd
VNRX
Healthcare
150 Million
VSE Corporation
VSEC
Industrials
708 Million
About Sidoti & Company, LLC
For over two decades, Sidoti & Company, LLC has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort and broad access to corporate management teams. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.
