Financial Technologies Forum, LLC and the ValueExchange Form Partnership to Energize Capital Markets Research

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Financial Technologies Forum, LLC (FTF), a woman-owned Wall Street-focused media company, and the ValueExchange (the VX), a research, benchmarking, and sales-enablement company, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership.

The partnership will further strengthen FTF's and the VX's leadership roles in facilitating a deeper, more constructive awareness between buy-side and sell-side firms in the global securities industry.

Through the partnership, FTF and the VX will conduct securities industry surveys focused on capital markets trends and will present the findings via innovative research reports. The reports will be made available via the newly formed FTF Research Institute, where capital markets experts can find new insights. Reports can be found at https://www.ftfnews.com/FTF-Research-Institute/.



FTF and the VX will be working with financial technology companies, custodian banks, prime brokers, and other financial services providers to offer deeper dives into current trends, challenges, and emerging disruptions.



By joining forces, FTF and the VX will bring together 40 years of industry experience and knowledge to help ambitious firms reach a wider audience. Reports based on the survey findings will be posted to the FTF Research Institute webpage and made available for industry practitioners to download.

"FTF has been building its capital markets network for almost 17 years," said Maureen Lowe, founder and president of FTF, and editor-in-chief of FTF News.

"Partnering with a research firm is a natural next step for us and a way to provide additional content to our readership. Given the synergies between our two companies, it just made sense to work together. The ValueExchange sets a high benchmark for conducting industry surveys and we look forward to working with them to put forth further knowledge to the capital markets community," Lowe said.

Barnaby Nelson, founder and CEO of the ValueExchange added, "Our specialty at the ValueExchange is to help firms shape the case for transformation in the securities space. By combining FTF's extensive connectivity and media insight with the VX's specialist research and outreach capabilities, we can together help more people than ever before create their own transformational paths."

To find out more about conducting a survey via this unique partnership, please contact info@ftfnews.com.

About FTF



Founded in 2006, Financial Technologies Forum (FTF) is a women-owned media company focused on delivering news, live interviews, podcasts, digital content, virtual and in-person premier conferences, interactive webinars, and a variety of special events for the professionals that make capital markets work. FTF focuses on middle- and back-office operations, IT innovation and advances in compliance, regulation, market structure and key aspects of global securities processing. Our global client base consists of C-suite executives and senior level securities professionals from leading financial services institutions, upstart firms, service providers and financial technology companies. Our online news service, FTF News and magazine FTF Focus offer original editorial content, news updates, in-depth analysis and industry research on all things related to securities operations, fintech, compliance, regulatory matters and trends affecting middle and back-office operations. FTF also assists leading financial technology and service providers with various marketing and lead generation services. Click here to visit our website or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact Maureen Lowe at Maureen.lowe@ftfnews.com.

About The ValueExchange

The ValueExchange is a research, benchmarking and sales enablement company, focused on building empathy and understanding between buyers and sellers in the global financial services industry. Focusing specifically on the capital markets space, we use market surveys and extensive practical experience to map out statistical trends, sentiments and to help shape the case for transformation. Visit the ValueExchange at www.thevalueexchange.co.

SOURCE: Financial Technologies Forum

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739232/Financial-Technologies-Forum-LLC-FTF-and-the-ValueExchange-Form-Partnership-to-Energize-Capital-Markets-Research