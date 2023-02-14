UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.: The Clear aligners Market is expected to display a steady growth of 25% rise in the adoption of inorganic growth strategies by key players | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, theClear aligners Market was valued at more than USD 3.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented Age Group (Adult, Teenage); End-Use (Hospitals, Dental and Orthodontal Clinics); Region/Country.





The Clear aligners market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Clear aligners market. The Clear aligners market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Clear aligners market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

The demand for the clear aligners market is growing due to increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry and the appeal for clear aligners as an orthodontic treatment though, rising the adoption of inorganic growth strategies among key industry players around the globe.For instance, In February 2022, OraPharma (Bausch Health Companies Inc.) announced the U.S. launch of the OraFit custom clear aligner system that is intended for correcting malocclusion. This product launch is expected to help the company in expanding its product portfolio and strengthen its industry position in the U.S. Owing to these glaring statistics the demand for clear aligners is anticipated to grow in the forthcoming years as people were more reluctant to go to an orthodontist's office to get traditional teeth braces, which increased the adoption of clear aligners which boosted the growth of clear aligners which leads to a faster production of aligners. Moreover, People are now able to easily spend on aesthetic procedures because the per capita income of the population is rising every year fueling the demand for the clear aligners market. Furthermore, through a strong emphasis on R&D, businesses are concentrating on developing new products, and enhancing the current product offerings is expected to drive the market for clear aligners market in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the market Align Technology, Inc, Envista Holding Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, 3M Corporation, Argen Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc, TP Orthodontics, Inc, Patterson Companies Inc., SCHEU DENTAL GmbH.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The novel coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on the growth trajectory of many industries and businesses. The market for clear aligners is no exception. The global spread of COVID-19 has forced many countries to implement strict lockdowns. Various manufacturing units and production facilities were completely shut down as a result of the lockdown measures. Border restrictions have also caused supply chain and logistics disruptions. All of these factors hampered the growth of the market for Clear aligners.

The global clear aligners market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on the age group, the clear aligners market is segmented into adult and teenage. The adult segment accounted for a significant market share and it is estimated that it will grow rapidly during the projected timeframe due to increasing concern for dental appearance is seen more among the adolescent population.

Based on the end-use, the market is fragmented into hospitals and dental and orthodontal clinics. The hospitals segment grabbed a considerable market share, and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing hospital admissions and increased product adoption in hospitals. Notable adoption rate of these novel orthodontic devices offering enhanced and effective solution for aligning misaligned or crooked teeth are also driving the segment of the market.

Clear aligners Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America constitutes a major market for the clear aligners industry owing to the increasing R&D expenditures, the limited global presence, and the efforts of these players to secure new rights People have chosen aligners due to factors such as increased awareness of recent advancements in dental hygiene, numerous convenient options available for treating point misalignment, and a shift in beauty standards.

The major players targeting the market include

Align Technology, Inc

Envista Holding Corporation

Institut Straumann AG

Dentsply Sirona

3M Corporation

Corporation Argen Corporation

Henry Schein , Inc

, Inc TP Orthodontics, Inc

Patterson Companies Inc.

SCHEU DENTAL GmbH.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the clear aligners market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Clear aligners market?

Which factors are influencing the Clear aligners market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Clear aligners market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Clear aligners market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Clear aligners market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography.

Clear Aligners Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 25% Market size 2020 USD 3.8 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Clear Aligners Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia Companies profiled Align Technology, Inc, Envista Holding Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, 3M Corporation, Argen Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc, TP Orthodontics, Inc, Patterson Companies Inc., SCHEU DENTAL GmbH Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Age Group; By End-Users; By Region/Country

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

