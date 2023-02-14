Global Naringenin, Neohesperidin DC, and Phloretin Market Set to Reach USD 230.9 Million by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 4.6%| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Naringenin, Neohesperidin DC, and Phloretin Market by Type (Naringenin, Neohesperidin DC, and Phloretin), End-user Industry (Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Cosmetics, Personal Care, Chemicals, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 154 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 230.9 million expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the increasing use of Naringenin and Neohesperidin DC as sweeteners in dairy products, ice creams, and desserts and in the pharmaceutical industry owing to the health benefits of these flavonoids.





The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, including type, end-use industry, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Naringenin, Neohesperidin DC, and Phloretin Market

Based on type, the global Naringenin, Neohesperidin DC, and Phloretin market is segmented into naringenin, Neohesperidin DC, and phloretin. The naringenin segment is expected to hold a major market share in the coming years owing to the benefits of Naringenin for the treatment of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and metabolic syndrome.

On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is segmented into Food & Feed Additives, Pharma & Healthcare, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Chemicals, and Others. The food & feed additives segment is estimated to hold a major global market share in the coming years. Naringenin and Neohesperidin DC are widely used as food sweeteners and taste enhancers in the food and beverages industry, especially in desserts and ice creams.

Based on region, the global market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for packaged food and an inclination toward alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Naringenin, Neohesperidin DC, and Phloretin are types of flavonoids, a group of natural substances with various phytochemical compounds present in plants, vegetables, fruits, and leaves with potential medicinal chemistry applications.

Increasing the effectiveness of flavonoids in the treatment of diseases increases the usage of naringenin. It is a phytochemical flavonoid, which offers health benefits in the treatment of cancer and offers anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

The growing applications of Bioactive or Polyphenolic compounds in the food & beverage industry as plant-based dietary nutrients include polyphenolic compounds such as flavonoids, which offer health benefits for the treatment of obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases.

Neohesperidin DC is a non-nutritive sweetener, which is used in ready-to-eat foods products, which enhances the sweetness of products. Neohesperidin DC is also used as an anti-masking agent, to mask the bitter taste in food products.

The market in North America is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for packaged food and an inclination toward alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Read 222 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Naringenin, Neohesperidin DC, and Phloretin Market by Type (Naringenin, Neohesperidin DC, and Phloretin), End-user Industry (Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Cosmetics, Personal Care, Chemicals, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 - 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

Naringenin

Neohesperidin DC

Phloretin

End-Use Industry

Food & Feed Additives

Pharma & Healthcare

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Chemical

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

