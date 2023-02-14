Meticulous Market Research Pvt Ltd.: Hospital/Medical Beds Market to Reach $6.66 Billion by 2030 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Hospital Beds Market by Product (Bed, Accessories), Technology (Manual, Powered), Type of Care (Rehabilitative, Curative, Long Term), Healthcare Facility (Pediatric, Maternal, Bariatric, Critical, Homecare, Med Surg) - Global Forecast to 2030,' published by Meticulous Research®, the hospital/medical beds market is projected to reach $6.66 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.





Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5091

Hospital/medical beds are used in hospitals and health clinics. These specialized beds offer relaxation and comfort to the patient, helping them to recover from illness or injury. Hospital/medical beds make it easier for the patient to partially recline and sit up, making caregivers' services easier, reducing injury, and helping in mobile monitoring, thus providing patients more freedom to move. Various hospital beds are adjustable and are available in different types depending on the severity of the patient's illness, weight, and mobility. For instance, electric beds provide more convenience to patients and health caregivers to adjust or raise the foot and head sections and height of the bed frame with a push of a button. Thus, powered beds are beneficial to many users and come with multiple configurations like head and foot adjustability, reverse turn, hi-low etc.

The hospital/medical beds market is segmented by Product (Beds, Accessories), Technology (Powered Beds [Electric Beds, Semi-electric Beds], Manual Beds, Smart Beds), Type of Care (Curative Care, Long-term Care, Rehabilitative Care), Healthcare Facility (Critical Care Unit, Long-term Care Unit, Bariatric Care Unit, Med-Surg Care Unit, Pediatric Care Unit, Maternal Care Unit, Home Care Settings), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the global and regional levels.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5091

Based on product, in 2023, the beds segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. Expansion of hospitals, government investments for improving the quality of healthcare, increased geriatric population, and high preference for long-term care owing to the rise in chronic diseases are the factors contributing to the large market share of this segment.

Based on technology, in 2023, the powered beds segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the advantages of powered beds, including easy patient movement, patient comfort and position movements, mobile patient monitoring, and fall detection capability.

Based on type of care, in 2023, the curative care segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The key factor contributing to market growth is the use of hospital/medical beds for curative treatment for various chronic and acute diseases, the rising geriatric population, and high incidences of physical injuries.

Based on healthcare facility, in 2023, the critical care unit segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and fatal injuries leading to high admissions in ICUs and CCUs.

By Now- "Hospital/Medical Beds Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts (2023-2030) "

click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/81728353

Based on geography, the hospital/medical beds market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with a further analysis of major countries in these regions. In 2022, Europe accounted for the largest share of the hospital/medical beds market, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Government initiatives for improving healthcare services, especially post the COVID-19 pandemic, the high burden of the aging population, collaborations among hospitals to enhance care efficiency, and a strong healthcare system with well-qualified medical teams are some of the factors supporting the large market share of Europe.

The key players dominating this market are Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Hill-Rom Holding, Inc. (Part of Baxter International Inc.) (U.S.), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Medline Industries, LP (U.S.), Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), LINET Group SE (Czech Republic), Joerns Healthcare LLC. (U.S.), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (U.S.), Savaria Corporation (Canada), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), Amico Corporation (U.S.), Famed Zywiec Sp. z o.o. (Poland), and Malvestio Spa (A Subsidiary of Malvestio Group) (Italy).

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hospital/Medical Beds Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts (2023-2030) "

click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/hospital-medical-beds-market-5091

Scope of the Report:

Hospital Beds Market, by Product

Beds

Accessories

Hospital Beds Market, by Technology

Powered Beds

Electric Beds

Semi-electric Beds

Manual Beds

Smart Beds

Hospital Beds Market, by Type of Care

Curative Care

Long-term Care

Rehabilitative Care

Hospital Beds Market, by Healthcare Facility

Critical Care Unit

Bariatric Care Unit

Long-term Care Unit

Homecare Settings

Med-ssurg Care Unit

Pediatric Care Unit

Maternal Care Unit

Hospital Beds Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

(RoLATAM) Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5091

Related Reports:

Asia Medical/Hospital Beds Market by Product (Beds, Accessories), Area of Use (Critical, Bariatric, Med Surg, Pediatric, Maternal), Type of Care (Curative, Long term), and End User (Hospital, Homecare, Elderly) - Forecast to 2025European Hospital Beds Market Worth $1,102.0 Million By 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/asia-medical-hospital-beds-market-4884

European Hospital Beds Market By Product (Beds, Accessories), Area Of Use (Critical, Bariatric, Med Surg, Pediatric, Maternal), Technology (Powered, Manual), Type Of Care (Curative, Long Term), And End User (Hospital, Homecare) - Forecast to 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/european-hospital-beds-market-4626

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/top-10-companies-in-hospital-beds-market/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/74/hospital-medical-beds-market-2030

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hospitalmedical-beds-market-to-reach-6-66-billion-by-2030---market-size-share-forecasts--trends-analysis-report-with-covid-19-impact-by-meticulous-research-301746255.html