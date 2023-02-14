Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - Fisher Capital Group, a leading financial firm offering a strategic marketing approach to conservative audiences, is proud to announce its partnership with Salem Media Group, America's leading media company serving the nation's Christian and conservative communities.

Fisher Capital Group, a leader in financial planning and wealth management, is excited to partner with Salem Media Group and reach new and diverse audiences. The partnership, which began in late 2022, has already seen great success in marketing Fisher Capital Group's services to conservative audiences.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with fellow conservatives at Salem Media Group to reach audiences we believe are uniquely underserved in today's climate," said Alexander Spellane, CEO of Fisher Capital Group. "Our goal is to educate conservatives on the unique position they're in to diversify their interests and enjoy financial security, and we believe Salem is the ideal partner to help us achieve this goal."

This partnership is set to bring new and exciting marketing opportunities to both Fisher Capital Group and Salem Media Group. The companies are dedicated to educating conservative audiences and providing them with innovative and strategic solutions to achieve their financial goals.

Salem Media Group, a leading radio broadcaster, internet content provider, and publisher, serves audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative values. In addition to its radio properties, Salem owns Salem Radio Network, Salem Radio Representatives, Salem Web Network, and Salem Publishing. With 101 radio stations in the top 25 markets, Salem is well-positioned to reach a large and diverse audience.

For more information, please visit https://fishercapitalgroup.com and https://salemmedia.com.

About Fisher Capital Group:

Fisher Capital Group is a leader in financial planning and wealth management. The company provides innovative and strategic solutions to help clients achieve their financial goals. Learn more about Fisher Capital, at https://fishercapitalgroup.com/, Facebook and Twitter.

About Salem Media Group:

Salem Media Group is America's leading radio broadcaster, internet content provider, and magazine and book publisher targeting audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative values. With 101 radio stations in the top 25 markets, Salem is well positioned to reach a large and diverse audience. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at https://salemmedia.com/, Facebook and Twitter.

