First phase of partnership will integrate Aiera's event coverage functionality directly within BlueMatrix's production suite.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - Aiera, the leading Wall Street event intelligence and speech technology platform, and BlueMatrix, the leading authoring platform for financial research, today announce a partnership that aims to modernize the authoring capabilities that underpin the majority of Wall Street research. The partnership, which will begin with Aiera's event coverage flowing to BlueMatrix's authoring tools, will ultimately bring event summarization, Q&A, and audio/video elements into the authoring and readership experience itself.

"We are thrilled to deliver Aiera's event monitoring functionality natively inside the BlueMatrix platform," said Patricia Horotan, Co-Founder and CEO of BlueMatrix. "Our clients have been an important part of our innovation process at BlueMatrix, and we are pleased to be working with our clients and Aiera to bring more of what's important to research analysts directly into the BlueMatrix experience."

The partnership involves two phases:

Phase 1 (Authoring) - Introducing Aiera's Event Flow into BlueMatrix: Authoring an earnings note can now happen as the earnings event unfolds, with Aiera's live speech-to-text transcription, audio controls, and search capabilities embedded within the authoring experience. Event summarization and Q&A, which leverages Aiera's locally-run generative AI, will also be available upon request.

Authoring an earnings note can now happen as the earnings event unfolds, with Aiera's live speech-to-text transcription, audio controls, and search capabilities embedded within the authoring experience. Event summarization and Q&A, which leverages Aiera's locally-run generative AI, will also be available upon request. Phase 2 (Readership) - Embedding Event Content into the Research Itself: As research is inherently event-specific, incorporating the event timestamps into the referenced research remarks means that audio replay and transcription can seamlessly be integrated within the text. The goal is to bring textual, audio, and video source materials directly into the readership experience, along with playback, search, and speed controls, for higher readership engagement and overall client satisfaction.

"Aiera's partnership with BlueMatrix is an important step in our company's continued development," said Ken Sena, Co-Founder and CEO of Aiera. "Sellside-hosted conference events, morning research calls, and more stand to greatly benefit from the work we are doing together. The goal is to equip research teams with the best that the industry has to offer seamlessly within their existing research and compliance workflows."

About Aiera:

Aiera is the only live event monitoring & financial search platform covering all available Wall Street events, providing real-time transcription, one-click audio streaming, DVR-style live audio controls, smart document search, dynamic alerts, and seamless team collaboration via bookmarks and note-taking. Aiera covers over 50,000 earnings calls, investor events, and conferences annually (with a 95%+ live connection rate), spanning more than 12,000 global equities; all accessible via desktop, mobile app, API, and iFrame. To learn more, please visit aiera.com.

About BlueMatrix:

BlueMatrix provides the global investment research community with advanced technology solutions to manage the complete lifecycle of critical information. Our platforms are used by nearly 1,000 research providers worldwide to distribute content point-to-point and via more than 14 global and local distribution channels to more than 400,000 research consumers. For more information, please visit bluematrix.com.

