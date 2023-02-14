Steel Pipe Piles Market to Surge USD 7,707.40 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 1.55% |Exactitude Consultancy

Rapidly growing economies as a result of urbanization and rising infrastructure development in both developing and developed countries will drive the Steel Pipe Piles Market

PUNE, India, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Pipe Piles Market is predictable to grow at 1.55% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is anticipated to reach above USD 7,707.40 million by 2029 from USD 6,920.67 million in 2022.





Increasing infrastructure development in developing and developed countries, coupled with rapidly increasing urbanization and growing economies around the world will propel the market growth of tubular steel Pipe piles market during the forecast period. Tubular steel piles provide excellent load-bearing capacity, so they can withstand large impact forces and provide a solid foundation course. It also provides great bending strength, as high lateral resistance is expected due to its large cross-sectional stiffness and bending strength. In addition, high deformation behaviour and ductility ensure the safety of structures during earthquakes.

Due to the above properties, it is widely used in port construction, urban civil engineering and bridge industries around the world, ultimately driving the steel pipe pile market. Additionally, increasing government investment, expanding projects, and expanding infrastructure all contribute to the growth of the market. These factors are expected to drive the tubular steel pile market over the forecast period.

There are certain limitations and challenges that hinder market growth. One of the biggest challenges is the difficulty of installing tubular steel piles. Driving steel pipes into cobblestone soil is difficult. In addition, installation vibrations may cause subsidence problems in adjacent properties. These factors are likely to impede the growth of the steel pipe pile market to some extent during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12206/steel-pipe-piles-market/request-a-sample

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Valiant Organics Limited is a renowned specialty chemical manufacturer in India with a three-decade history. The Company has been continuously manufacturing and supplying specialty chemicals in both domestic and international markets, backed by extensive industry experience and domain knowledge, as well as a strong business model and competitive advantages.

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2022-2029 BASE YEAR 2022 FORECAST PERIOD 2023-2029 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2019-2021 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Meever, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, JFE, Valiant Steel, ESC Group, EVRAZ, TMK IPSCO, Zekelman Industries SEGMENTS COVERED By Product By Application By Geography

Steel Pipe Piles Market Players

The steel market key players include Meever, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, JFE, Valiant Steel, ESC Group, EVRAZ, TMK IPSCO, Zekelman Industries, Northwest Pipe Company.

Browse Full Premium Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12206/steel-pipe-piles-market/

Steel Pipe Piles Market Dynamics

Steel Pipe Piles Market Drivers

The global steel pipe piles market is driven by the following factors:

Infrastructure Development: The increasing demand for infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies, is driving the growth of the market. Energy-Efficient Structures: The increasing demand for energy-efficient structures is contributing to the growth of the market. Steel pipe piles are used in offshore wind farms and other renewable energy projects, providing stability to these structures. Urbanization: The increasing trend of urbanization is driving the demand for steel pipe piles as they are used in various construction projects such as bridges, buildings, and ports. Technological Advancements: Technological advancements in the manufacturing of steel pipe piles have led to the development of new products, which are more durable and corrosion-resistant.

Steel Pipe Piles Market Opportunities:

Emerging Economies: The growth of emerging economies, such as China and India , is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the market. Increasing Demand for Offshore Wind Farms: The increasing demand for offshore wind farms is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

Steel Pipe Piles Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Recyclable Materials: The growing demand for recyclable materials is expected to drive the growth of the market as steel pipe piles can be easily recycled. Increasing Adoption of Environment-Friendly Materials: The increasing adoption of environment-friendly materials is expected to drive the growth of the market as steel pipe piles are eco-friendly. Rising Demand for Prefabricated Construction Components: The rising demand for prefabricated construction components is expected to drive the growth of the market as steel pipe piles can be easily fabricated and transported to the construction site. Steel Pipe Piles Market Regional Analysis

Steel Pipe Piles Market Regional Analysis

The global steel pipe piles market can be analysed regionally based on various factors such as market size, demand, production, and import-export analysis.

North America: The market in North America is driven by the increasing demand for infrastructure development, particularly in the U.S. The presence of major players in the region is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Europe: Europe is expected to show significant growth in the market due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient structures and the presence of developed countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for steel pipe piles due to the increasing construction activities in countries such as China and India. The region is also home to many emerging economies, which are expected to boost the demand for steel pipe piles in the near future.

South America: The market in South America is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for infrastructure development in countries such as Brazil and Argentina.

Middle East & Africa: The market in the Middle East & Africa is driven by the increasing demand for infrastructure development in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Related Reports:

Farm Equipment Market

The global farm equipment market is expected to grow at 4.02% CAGR from 2023 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 131.04 billion by 2028 from USD 122.00 billion in 2022.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1861/farm-equipment-market/

Industrial Coatings Market

The global industrial coatings market is expected to grow at more than 3.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 113.8 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 84.2 billion in 2022.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1638/industrial-coatings-market/

Oxygen Barrier Films and Coatings for Dry Food Market

Oxygen Barrier Films and Coatings for Dry Food market size was worth USD 1059.15 million in 2022 and will witness over 5.7% CAGR up to USD 1744.34 million in 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2601/oxygen-barrier-films-and-coatings-for-dry-food-market/

Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

The global Integral Waterproofing Compound Market is projected to reach USD 41.33 Million by 2029 from USD 33.09 Million in 2022, at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2663/integral-waterproofing-compound-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data. Contact us for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/

Contact:

Irfan Tamboli

sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com

+91-7507-07-8687

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.comg/media/1871697/Exactitude_Consultancy_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/steel-pipe-piles-market-to-surge-usd-7-707-40-million-by-2029--at-a-cagr-of-1-55-exactitude-consultancy-301746354.html