SOUTHFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Communityreviews.org the first anonymous one sided review platform discusses its charitable giving challenge and other platform features.

Communityreviews.org was designed to resolve one of the problems with existing review platforms. How do you deal with those old reviews from many years ago that still impact a 5 star rating. We at Communityreviews.org believe that people and businesses should have a process for dealing with bad reviews just like in real life. Usually after so many years, your driving record and insurance rating improves as long as you pay your tickets and drive carefully. We believe your 5 star rating should too. Here are the things we at Communityreviews.org have implemented to fix this old review dilemma:

Experiences over 7 years (default for now) will not be factored in a 5 star rating

Charitable Giving Challenge - This feature allows a person or business to make a donation to a charity as a way to accept responsibility for a negative Experience. If this feature is selected, then that specific Experience will not have a 5 star rating and not impact your overall 5 star rating.

Experience Challenge - This feature allows someone who was reviewed to let the poster of that review know they viewed it and hopefully the original poster will either amend the Experience or delete it.

Paid Investigation - This featured is not rolled out yet. This feature will allow a member of Communityreviews.org to have Communityreviews.org investigate an Experience to verify it is real.

No bots - Communityreviews.org does not allow any bots on its platform.

Survey - Communityreviews.org will customize its platform based on our members input.

We are seeking additional Charities to feature in our Charitable Giving Challenge. Charities that sign up by June 30, 2023 will be featured when someone wants to select a charity during the Charitable Giving Challenge selection process.

CEO John C Maddox states, "I think people get worried when they hear the word anonymous. Anonymity does not mean that a platform can't be safe. In most cases, anonymity of the Experience author provides more reliable information. Examples of things you can post on Communityreviews.org include 1. School bullies 2. Sexual misconduct 3. Political corruption and 4. Election fraud."

Communityreviews.org is an anonymous one sided community crowd based rating and review platform for people, businesses or anything else where community members can post and review their experiences for other community members to view rate comment and share. Reviews on Commuityreviews.org are called "Experiences". They are located in Southfield, Michigan.

