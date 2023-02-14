London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - MEV Capital, a leading digital asset manager specializing in capturing value in the DeFi markets, and Marex Solutions, a renowned commodity broker and provider of OTC hedging solutions, announced their partnership to innovate and create new digital asset products.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/154733_084802b9145909fa_001full.jpg

With MEV Capital's proficiency in DeFi and Marex's established reputation in the commodity markets, this collaboration is poised to pioneer novel and exciting opportunities for clients looking to diversify their portfolios and capitalize on the cryptocurrency industry.

Harry Benchimol, Co-Head of Derivatives Engine at Marex Solutions, said, "We are thrilled to partner with MEV Capital and leverage their unique insight and market-neutral strategies in the DeFi space to provide a valuable offering to our clients. Manufacturing innovative derivatives with MEV Capital's expertise will allow both parties to create new products combining the best centralized and decentralized finance."

MEV Capital has been a prominent player in the DeFi space, specializing in on-chain yield strategies such as liquidity provision, statistical arbitrage, and carry trading. Their extensive experience and expertise in the DeFi market bring valuable insight and perspective to the partnership with Marex.

The first financial instrument the two companies will collaborate on is a fixed-term DeFi-linked note on stablecoins. This structured product, a first-of-its-kind, will allow professional investors to benefit from the growth of cryptocurrencies while retaining a stable, national currency-linked exposure.

Laurent Bourquin, Managing Partner of MEV Capital, said, "Our collaboration with Marex is a real leap forward for the institutionalization of DeFi. It will facilitate its access and anchor the positioning of digital assets as a new asset class for years to come."

MEV Capital has been successfully executing on-chain yield strategies for clients for over two years and is in the final stages of opening a dedicated DeFi market-neutral investment fund in the Cayman Islands.

About Marex Solutions:

Marex Solutions is a leading commodity broker and provider of OTC hedging solutions. With a reputation for staying ahead of the rapidly changing financial landscape, Marex continues to offer innovative products and services to its clients.

About MEV Capital:

MEV Capital is a digital asset manager specializing in extracting value from DeFi markets. The company's expertise in DeFi and on-chain yield strategies make it a valuable partner for clients looking to diversify their portfolios and benefit from the growth of the digital asset space.

Contact:

Gytis Trilikauskis

Chief Operating Officer

MEV Capital

Vilnius str. 31-9, LT-01402, Vilnius, Lithuania

Tel: 0037061278462

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154733