Dienstag, 14.02.2023
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
WKN: A2QGCH ISIN: VGG878801114 Ticker-Symbol: TH2P 
Frankfurt
14.02.23
10:11 Uhr
0,312 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THALASSA HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THALASSA HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
14.02.2023 | 17:43
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Confirmation of previously announced proposal

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Confirmation of previously announced proposal

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Confirmation of previously announced proposal 14-Feb-2023 / 16:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

("Thalassa" or the "Company")

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

Further to the Company's announcement dated the 27th January 2023, the Board confirms it has received a proposal from its Chairman, Duncan Soukup, setting-out an intended mechanism, exceptionally and on a purely moral basis, to contribute proceeds from the sale of real assets up to the Company's initial investment of GBP3m in Tappit Technologies (UK) Ltd (equivalent to 38p/shr). Such contribution is subject to the terms of the proposal received by the Board.

The Board confirms it has accepted the proposal and its terms.

END

For further information, please contact: 

Enquiries:      enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd

https://thalassaholdingsltd.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     THAL 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 223163 
EQS News ID:  1559779 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1559779&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2023 11:12 ET (16:12 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
