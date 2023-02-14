Global healthcare and business consulting services provider Terebellum is launching a brand-new monthly Specialty Pharmaceutical Pulse insights bulletin in the UK.

The incisive look into developments in Specialty Pharmacy Terebellum's key area of focus will be distributed to industry leaders and featured on the Terebellum website.

Features will include clinical content and updates on drug launches, latest industry information on Specialty Pharmacy and treatment for rare diseases, and patient advocacy efforts.

Terebellum is the UK and Ireland-based subsidiary of leading global Specialty Pharmacy and healthcare services provider AscellaHealth.

It is dedicated to advancing life sciences with consultancy services including purchasing support, market access expertise, supply chain logistics, distribution and pharmaceutical financial solutions targeted to reduce costs and enhance clinical outcomes.

AscellaHealth's successful US bulletin was launched in September 2021 and currently provides timely advice, insight and updates to 17,000 industry stakeholders across North America. It includes regular articles from Optime Care, its US-based subsidiary and specialty pharmacy/patient management organisation and other partners.

Content includes links to industry-leading events, podcasts and webinars. Recent topics focus on improving the path to diagnosis and treatment for individuals living with rare disease, and how a patient-first approach is the first step in addressing health inequities.

Terebellum managing director Craig Caceci said: "Our bulletins will share the latest information and analysis of Specialty Pharmacy, including innovative programmes and services while addressing market challenges.

"The insight has been incredibly well-received in the US, and we are delighted to now be launching this industry development update to the UK specialty pharmacy and rare disease market, to support advancements in the sector and enhance patient outcomes."

To sign up to receive the Specialty Pharmaceutical Pulse bulletin

About Terebellum

Terebellum is an Ireland and UK based subsidiary of AscellaHealth representing our global footprint throughout Europe. Our premier group purchasing services, market access expertise, supply chain logistics, and unique pharmaceutical financial solutions, targeted to life sciences partners and other industry stakeholders ensure optimal cost savings and enhanced clinical outcomes. Terebellum's leadership team has the extensive expertise needed to provide a consultative approach for branded specialty products to be brought to market successfully. Visit www.terebellumltd.com

About The AscellaHealth Family of Companies

The AscellaHealth Family of Companies, comprised of AscellaHealth and subsidiaries Optime Care and Terebellum, is a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions organisation serving specialty and rare disease patients, healthcare organisations, life sciences manufacturers and providers with solutions addressing the unmet needs in this dynamic marketplace. A unique patient-first mission and dedication to improved medication access and outcomes are woven throughout integrated end-to-end solutions that span the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle and beyond. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

