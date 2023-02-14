Abivax to Present Blood and Rectal Tissue Data from UC Patients Treated with Obefazimod at the 18th Congress of ECCO

Abivax will be presenting a poster on blood and rectal tissue data from ulcerative colitis (UC) patients, confirming the novel mechanism of action of obefazimod based on the upregulation of a single microRNA, miR-124

The presentation will be given at the 18th Congress of ECCO during the poster session taking place on March 3, 2023, at 12:30-1:30pm CET by Julien Santo, Ph.D., Director of Translational Research at Abivax and principal author of the abstract

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris:FR0012333284 - ABVX), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced that its scientific abstract has been selected for a poster presentation at the 18th Congress of ECCO taking place on March 1-4, 2023, in Copenhagen, Denmark. The abstract is entitled: "Obefazimod upregulates miR-124 and downregulates the expression of some cytokines in blood and rectal biopsies of patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis."

The Congress of ECCO is one of the world's leading conferences focused on Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD), such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Prof. Hartmut J. Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax, said: "After the recent publication of the data in the journal Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology, we are excited by the selection of our abstract for a poster presentation at the ECCO Congress. We believe the blood and biopsy data validates and extends obefazimod's novel and potent anti-inflammatory mechanism of action. It complements our scientific findings released on our clinical Phase 2a and Phase 2b induction and maintenance results that were generated with obefazimod for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. The scientific publication and the selection of the abstract show the increasing interest of the scientific community with respect to the novel mechanism of action of our lead molecule and its potential to efficiently, durably and safely treat UC patients."

Abivax Poster Presentation at the 18th Congress of ECCO

Session date: Friday, March 3, 2023

Session name: Guided Poster Session

Presentation number: P001

Session time: 12:30 - 1:30pm CET

Session hall: Poster Exhibition, Hall B5&6?

Presenter: Julien Santo, Ph.D., Director of Translational Research at Abivax

Abivax recently published a scientific article, highlighting obefazimod's novel mechanism of action and its capacity to treat patients with moderate to severe UC, in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology (CTG) entitled: "ABX464 (obefazimod) up-regulates miR-124 to reduce pro-inflammatory markers in inflammatory bowel diseases." [1]

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

[1] Apolit et al.: ABX464 (obefazimod) up-regulates miR-124 to reduce pro-inflammatory markers in inflammatory bowel diseases, CTG, published online Jan. 2023.

