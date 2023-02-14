Lateral Flow Assays Market worth $22.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lateral Flow Assays industry is expected to grow significantly in the near future due to the increasing demand for rapid, portable, and easy-to-use diagnostic tests. Lateral flow assays have already proven to be valuable in a variety of applications, including medical diagnostics, food safety testing, environmental monitoring, and drug testing, among others. Advances in technology and the development of new and more sensitive detection methods are likely to further improve the performance and accuracy of lateral flow assays, making them even more versatile and useful in the years to come.





Lateral Flow Assays Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $20.5 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $22.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The increasing demand of lateral flow assays due to increase in prevalence of infectious disease, increasing number of geriatric populations in many countries, and rising use of home-based lateral flow assay devices are the major factors driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, reluctance among doctors and patients to change existing diagnostic procedures and the low accuracy of lateral flow assays are the key restraints.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Lateral Flow Assays Market"

366 - Tables

58 - Figures

374 - Pages

Lateral Flow Assays Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $20.5 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $22.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% Market Size Available for 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product type, Application type, Technique type, Sample type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of LATAM



Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Omicron, new variant of concern, offers growth opportunities for players in lateral flow assays market Key Market Drivers Growing demand for point-of care testing

In this report, the lateral flow assays market is segmented on the basis of product type, application type, technique type, sample type, end user, and region.

"Lateral Flow Readers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period"

Based on product type, the lateral flow assays market is segmented into kits & reagents and lateral flow readers. During the forecast period, this segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth of this segment are increasing demand of quantitative analysis of clinical sample.

"Veterinary Diagnostics segment accounted for the second largest share of lateral flow assays market in 2021"

Based on applications, the lateral flow assays market is segmented into clinical testing, veterinary diagnostics, food safety & environmental testing, and drug development & quality testing. The veterinary diagnostics segment accounted for the second largest share of the lateral flow assays market in 2021. The possibility of infectious disease outbreaks (particularly in large livestock animals) is driving the demand for lateral flow tests due to their simplicity and rapidity compared to conventional detection methods.

"Multiplex Detection Assays technique is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period"

Based on technique, the lateral flow assay kits & reagents market is segmented into competitive assays, sandwich assays, and multiplex detection assays. The multiplex detection assays technique is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The widening scope, applications, and research on multiplex detection assays are expected to boost the growth of this segment in the forecast period.

The lateral flow assays market is segmented into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is the second largest region along with fastest growing region of lateral flow assays market owing to major investments in rapid testing in this region.

Lateral Flow Assays Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

High prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe Rapidly increasing geriatric population Growing usage of home-based lateral flow assay devices Growing demand for point-of-care testing Need for rapid diagnostic testing for COVID-19

Restraints:

Inconsistent results of lateral flow assay tests

Opportunities:

Evolving applications of lateral flow assays Rising demand for lateral flow assays in the food & beverage industry

a. Omicron - The new variant of concern is an opportunity for the lateral flow assays market

b. Government initiatives for omicron

c. Initiatives of Medical diagnostic companies for omicron

Challenges:

Limited reimbursements for lateral flow assay products Difficulties in procuring quality raw materials for the development of lateral flow assay tests

Key Market Players:

The prominent players in the global lateral flow assays market include Abbott Laboratories (US), Quidel Corporation (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), BD (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Hologic Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), and Merck KGaA (Germany).

Recent Developments:

In October 2022 , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland ) a next-generation portfolio of SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test 2.01, SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test 2.0 Nasal2, and SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test 2.0 Nasal3

, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( ) a next-generation portfolio of SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test 2.01, SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test 2.0 Nasal2, and SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test 2.0 Nasal3 In June 2021 , Abbott Laboratories (US) received the CE approval for PanBio Rapid Antigen Self-test, opening access throughout Europe to fast, reliable COVID-19 testing

Lateral Flow Assays Market - Report Highlights:

Refinements in the segments of the lateral flow assays market

The current edition of the report consists of an updated market overview. Additional points in the market overview have been added, keeping in mind the impact of COVID-19 on the overall lateral flow assays market and economic recession impact on lateral flow assays market. Also impact of economic recession on regional market size has been considered in this edition.

Coverage of new market players in the lateral flow assays market

The new edition of the report includes profiles for Oranoxis Inc. (US), AESKU. Diagnostics Gmbh (Germany), Bio Group Medical System (Italy), Pharmact Gmbh (Germany), DIESSE Diagnostica Senese S.P.A (Italy), and Xiamen Biotime Biotechnology Co., Ltd (China).

Updated financial information/product portfolio of players

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information until 2021 for each listed company in a graphical representation as a single diagram (instead of multiple tables). This will easily help analyze the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating country/region, business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment, and R&D investments.

Updated market developments of profiled players

Recent developments are important to understand market trends and the growth strategies adopted by players. The current edition of this report provides updated developments of profiled players from January 2019 to December 2022, indicating a continuation from the previous version. Product/services launches, approvals, and upgrades, expansions, acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations were the principal growth strategies adopted by market players in this period.

