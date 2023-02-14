Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Peak Pharmaceuticals Announces One-for-Two-Hundred Reverse Stock Split

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC Pink:PKPH) ("Peak" or the "Company"), today announced that it will effect a 1-for-200 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock. Peak's common stock will continue to trade on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "PKPHD" and under a new CUSIP number, 70469W205. Peak's common stock will begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis on the OTC Pink Market when the market opens on February 15, 2023.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every two hundred pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will automatically combine into one new share of common stock without any action on the part of the shareholders. Following the consummation of the reverse stock split, the number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock will be reduced from 78,363,567 to 391,818.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Any fractional shares of common stock resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole post-split share and no shareholders will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares.

Company Contact:

Neil Reithinger

President

nreithinger@eventusag.com

SOURCE: Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739338/Peak-Pharmaceuticals-Announces-One-for-Two-Hundred-Reverse-Stock-Split