Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NHS ISIN: US70469W1062 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PEAK PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEAK PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.02.2023 | 18:50
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Peak Pharmaceuticals Announces One-for-Two-Hundred Reverse Stock Split

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC Pink:PKPH) ("Peak" or the "Company"), today announced that it will effect a 1-for-200 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock. Peak's common stock will continue to trade on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "PKPHD" and under a new CUSIP number, 70469W205. Peak's common stock will begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis on the OTC Pink Market when the market opens on February 15, 2023.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every two hundred pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will automatically combine into one new share of common stock without any action on the part of the shareholders. Following the consummation of the reverse stock split, the number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock will be reduced from 78,363,567 to 391,818.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Any fractional shares of common stock resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole post-split share and no shareholders will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares.

Company Contact:

Neil Reithinger
President
nreithinger@eventusag.com

SOURCE: Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739338/Peak-Pharmaceuticals-Announces-One-for-Two-Hundred-Reverse-Stock-Split

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.