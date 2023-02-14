Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size to Reach USD 12.88 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sleep apnea devices market size reached USD 7.00 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. One key factor driving market revenue growth is favorable reimbursement policies. For instance, on 15 December 2022, ProSomnus, Inc., a leader in the development of precise oral appliance therapy (OAT) for the management of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), declared that Medicare would now reimburse for their ProSomnus EVO [PH] Sleep and Snore Device. Medicare Part B covers the cost of sleep apnea treatment, including equipment and doctor visits. A CPAP machine that is deemed to be medically required is partially covered by Medicare as durable medical equipment.





Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1562

Drivers:

Demand for sleep apnea devices has significantly increased over the years owing to increasing number of businesses entering the sleep apnea devices and oral applications industries. For instance, on 12 November 2020, Panthera Dental and Dentsply Sirona announced a partnership for a completely digital approach for personalized sleep devices. As a result of the partnership, dentists can now utilize the exact scans in a validated process as the basis for creating a unique Digital Sleep Apnea Device (D-SAD). Furthermore, on 04 May 2022, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) as well as other problems being addressed by Apnimed, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical business, reported that it has secured USD 62.5 million in committed capital through Series C funding.

Restraints:

There are numerous issues and difficulties facing the sleep apnea devices industry. High cost of CPAP machines and product recalls are some factors. For instance, in order to guarantee the security of medical devices, such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issues recall. Philips Respironics issued a voluntary recall of millions of CPAP devices in June 2021. Numerous ventilators and bilevel-positive airway pressure (BiPAP) devices used to aid with breathing were also included in the recall. A piece of foam within the gadgets could disintegrate into smaller pieces, endangering the user's health, and restraining demand for the same. Cost issues continue to be a barrier to adoption for many doctors and patients even as oral appliance treatment (OAT) gains popularity amongst sleep specialists as a reasonable alternative to CPAP for patients with mild to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Growth Projections:

The sleep apnea devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 7.00 Billion in 2021 to USD 12.88 Billion in 2030. A certified diagnosis could be an expensive as well as time-consuming process for the millions of individuals who are concerned they might have sleep apnea. Home-based sleep apnea testing is thus, on the rise, gradually increasing its demand. Testing for sleep apnea at home is a quick, affordable approach to determining whether one has breathing problems. It costs between a third and a fifth less than a sleep study completed in a clinic and is commonly reimbursed by insurance. Furthermore, on 10 May 2022, Sunrise, a sleep technology company located in Belgium, developed a portable, simple-to-use at-home sleep test that yields clinically appropriate results in a matter of hours, making these devices more easily available.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1562

Current Trends and Innovations:

The sleep apnea devices industry is undergoing gradual change as a result of new technology and innovations. The use of more efficient, simpler, and more inexpensive measures in hospital settings without impacting clinical accuracy can be made possible by technological advancements in measuring technology together with analytical approaches based on Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Recently, a variety of automated techniques for analyzing sleep records have been created, and their use in clinical settings could free up healthcare resources. This transformation will further expand into fields like Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) therapy as individuals begin to see the advantages of easily available, at-home care and monitoring.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., SomnoMed.com, Oventus, Compumedics Limited, Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG., Drive DeVilbiss International, and BMC.

On 18 August 2021 , new noninvasive technology was introduced by Somne to treat sleep apnea. A rather more comfortable fit than CPAP machines as well as other therapies is provided by Somne's innovative Class II medical equipment. The prototype device from Somne has recently shown great effectiveness and patient satisfaction in a human trial that was authorized by the IRB. The business wants to launch its product as early as 2024.

, new noninvasive technology was introduced by Somne to treat sleep apnea. A rather more comfortable fit than CPAP machines as well as other therapies is provided by Somne's innovative Class II medical equipment. The prototype device from Somne has recently shown great effectiveness and patient satisfaction in a human trial that was authorized by the IRB. The business wants to launch its product as early as 2024. On 13 January 2021 , Itamar Medical, a leading provider of digital health services for sleep apnea in Israel , declared the acquisition of Spry Health in an effort to broaden the scope of the conditions it can remotely monitor and manage. Itamar intends to create a wearable RPM device enabling end-to-end digital therapy for OSA patients leveraging Spry's technology.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sleep-apnea-devices-market

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 7.00 Billion CAGR (2022-2030) 6.9 % Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 12.88 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., SomnoMed.com, Oventus, Compumedics Limited, Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG., Drive DeVilbiss International, and BMC Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1562

Emergen Research has segmented sleep apnea devices market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Therapeutic Devices



Positive Airway Pressure Devices





Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Devices







Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices







Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Devices





Facial Interfaces





Masks







Full-Face Masks









Nasal Pillow Masks









Nasal Masks







Cushions





Accessories





Oral Applications





Mandibular Advancement Devices







Tonge-Retaining Devices





Adaptive Servo-Ventilators





Others



Diagnostic Devices



Polysomnography Devices





Ambulatory PSG Devices







Clinical PSG Devices





Home Sleep Testing Devices





Oximeters





Fingertip Oximeters







Handheld Oximeters







Wrist-Worn Oximeters







Tabletop Oximeters





Actigraphy Systems





Sleep Screening Devices

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals



Home Care Settings/Individuals

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India





Australia





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Saudi Arabia





Africa





Rest of Middle East

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Enterprise Information Archiving Market, By Type (Content Type, Services), By Deployment Mode, By Vertical, (Government and Defense, Banking and Financial Services, Retail and E-commerce, Other Verticals), By Region Forecast to 2032

Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market, By Product (Standalone Anesthesia Machines, Portable Anesthesia Machines, Vaporizers, and Others), By Animal Type (Small and Large), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Lyme Disease Treatment Market, By Treatment Type (Medication and Tick Removal), By Administration Route (Oral, Injectable, and Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail, and Online), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Animal Microchip Implant Market, By Product Type (Animal ID Microchip, Reusable Pet Tracking Microchip, Transponder Microchips, Others), By Mode (Self-injectable, Surgery-injectable), By End-use, By Region Forecast to 2032

Contrast Media Market, By Modality [Computed Topography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and Ultrasound], By Application [Cardiovascular Disorders (CVD), Neurological Disorders, and Cancer], and By Region Forecast to 2032

Polyacrylic Acid Market, By Type (CoPolymer, HomoPolymer, and TerPolymer), By Grade (Industrial Grade, Cosmetic Grade, and Pharmaceutical Grade), By Physical State, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Flocculants Market, By Type (Synthetic Flocculants, Natural Flocculants, and Mineral Flocculants), By Category (Anionic, Cationic, Non-Ionic, and Others), By End-Use (Wastewater Treatment, Textile, and Paper), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Smart Television Market, By Operating System (Android TV, Tizen, Roku, WebOS, Others), By Resolution (4K UHD TV, HDTV, Full HD, 8K TV), By Screen Size, By Screen Type (Flat, Curved) By Region Forecast to 2032

Industrial Automation Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy & Power, Others) By Region Forecast to 2032

Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market, By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, and Others), By Product Type (Liquid-Cooled and Air-Cooled), By Position, By Fuel Type, By Design, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:



Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-sleep-apnea-devices-market

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Trending Titles LiDAR Market | Metaverse Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sleep-apnea-devices-market-size-to-reach-usd-12-88-billion-in-2030--emergen-research-301746301.html