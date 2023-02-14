Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116CH ISIN: GB00BLP5YB54 Ticker-Symbol: AY3 
Tradegate
14.02.23
15:31 Uhr
24,500 Euro
-0,100
-0,41 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,29024,38019:39
24,29024,38019:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2023 | 19:10
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc: Atlantica to Present Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1

February 14, 2023 - Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY) announced today that it will release its financial results for the year 2022 before the opening of the market on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The information will be published on Atlantica's website www.atlantica.com.

Atlantica's CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8:00 am (New York time). Additionally, the senior management team will also hold meetings with investors on March 1, at the BofA Flagship Power, Utilities & Clean Energy Leaders Conference in Boston, on March 2, at the Morgan Stanley Global Energy Power Conference in New York, and on March 6, at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Atlantica's website. Please visit the website 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software. In order to access the conference call participants should dial: + 1-646-664-1960 (US), +44 (0) 20-3936-2999 (UK) or +1-613-699-6539 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 451092 for all phone numbers. Atlantica advises participants to access the conference call at least 15 minutes in advance.

A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica's website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas and heat, transmission lines and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA).

Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E ir@atlantica.com

Investor Relations &Communication

Leire Perez

E ir@atlantica.com

T +44 20 3499 0465


Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.