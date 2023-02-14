Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852552 ISIN: US1667641005 Ticker-Symbol: CHV 
Tradegate
14.02.23
19:33 Uhr
161,22 Euro
+1,72
+1,08 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEVRON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEVRON CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,18161,5019:39
161,18161,5019:39
ACCESSWIRE
14.02.2023 | 19:14
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chevron Corporation: Solar Energy Field Takes Shape

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Just a few months after breaking ground in July 2022, Chevron's Hayhurst Solar Power Facility is taking shape. A joint venture with Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., the solar field is closer to powering our Permian Basin operations with renewable energy.
Chevron Corporation, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release pictureColin Parfitt (right), Chevron's vice president of Midstream, speaks with Joe Constante (left), a participant on a recent tour of the solar field.

why it matters

By using solar energy, we can decrease the carbon intensity of our operations while freeing up energy from the grid. The 120-acre solar array is capable of generating 20 megawatts of energy per day and will help power our Hayhurst, New Mexico-area operations.

"We are working to further reduce the carbon intensity of our operations by deploying renewable power to support Chevron's operations in the Permian."

allen satterwhite

president of chevron pipeline and power

rewind

The New Mexico Land Office awarded Chevron and Algonquin a lease for the site earlier this year.

"The increased interest in use of renewable energy in extractive industries further proves the reliability and cost-effectiveness of solar energy and why increasing our renewable energy output in New Mexico is critical to the long-term health of our land and state," said Stephanie Garcia Richard, state commissioner of public lands.

what's next

The expansive solar array is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Once it's up and running, Algonquin will operate the facility, and we will purchase the solar energy from them.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Chevron Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Chevron Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/chevron-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Chevron Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739343/Solar-Energy-Field-Takes-Shape

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.