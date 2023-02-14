Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889290 ISIN: US29364G1031 Ticker-Symbol: ETY 
Frankfurt
14.02.23
16:02 Uhr
98,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,50100,0020:44
99,50100,0020:29
ACCESSWIRE
14.02.2023 | 20:38
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Entergy Corporation: Entergy Volunteers Honor the Dream by Addressing Hunger Across Louisiana

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Entergy Corporation:

At Entergy, giving back to the community doesn't begin and end with January 16 but continues throughout the year. Dr. King once said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'" Our employees respond through action. Last month, Entergy volunteers across Louisiana collaborated with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Healthy Blue committed to sponsor 200,000 meals at food banks and other organizations addressing hunger in Louisiana. Over 600 volunteers from all three organizations helped surpassed the 200,000 meals goal and address hunger in Louisiana.

Through Feeding Louisiana and The Pack Shack's "Feed the Funnel" program, volunteers packed the meals at a series of events in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is a National Day of Service. These actions are a part of our commitment to a more inclusive company for our employees, customers, partners and the communities we serve.

"Volunteerism is an integral part of Entergy's mission," said Patty Riddlebarger, vice president of corporate social responsibility. "Our participation in volunteer events like the Day of Service is one of many reasons why Entergy has been honored the past seven years as one of 50 most community-minded corporations in the U.S. by the Points of Light Foundation."

The packing parties were full of excitement. The DJ set the tone at the Second Harvest Food Bank event in New Orleans. Volunteers were joined by special guests from the New Orleans Pelicans NBA team, the Pelicans dance team, the infamous "King Cake Baby" and Pelicans player Naji Marshall.

Volunteer events across Louisiana included:

  • 250 volunteers packed 78,336 meals in Baton Rouge.
  • 150 volunteers packed 50,010 meals in New Orleans.
  • 125 volunteers packed 44,706 meals in Monroe.
  • 30 volunteers packed 10,080 meals in Thibodaux.
  • 30 volunteers packed 16,116 meals in Lafayette.
  • 20 volunteers packed 10,260 meals in Lake Charles.
  • 12 volunteers packed 4,822 meals in Shreveport.

Entergy Corporation, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture

Entergy volunteers honor the dream by addressing hunger across Louisiana

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739356/Entergy-Volunteers-Honor-the-Dream-by-Addressing-Hunger-Across-Louisiana

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.