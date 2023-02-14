Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc.: Net Medical Announces Launch of Immunity Science Website and Online Store to Support and Promote Immune Health

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Net Medical (OTC PINK:NMXS) announced today the launch of its exciting new Immunity ScienceÔ online store providing immunity boosting supplements, vitamins and other products to help boost immune systems and promote immune health, www.immunityscience.store.

Net Medical President Rafael M. Rubio said, "Immunity Science is very excited to bring you our new product and supplement line to help boost immune systems. In 2020, the world changed in ways that confounded the experts and eroded trust in our institutions. We all learned fresh respect for the need for immune health and our own personal responsibility for it.

"The body's immune system is designed to defend against illness. Medical experts advocate basic lifestyle steps such as a healthy diet, regular exercise, no smoking and a limited intake of alcohol. However, we now know that there is much more to immunity that we can support through lifestyle changes including supplementation, air filtration, testing and more.

"We call our product line Immunity ScienceÔ. It's Net Medical's important new lifestyle brand designed to fill the gap between one's way of life and their immune system by providing products that will boost and support immune health," Rubio said.

"The Immunity Science store features the Immune Defense Kit - designed as an entry point for the public to add supplementation, vitamins, testing and hygiene to their daily lifestyle.

"The online store offers delicious vitamin-packed gummies, jellybean vitamins, antigen tests and products to help enhance immunity. This includes products that align with our vision of a healthier future such as sugar free cough drops, the pain-relieving KailoÔ Patch, XlearÔNasal Spray to relieve nasal congestion and air purifiers from NuwaveÔ to protect the family from airborne viruses.

"We are following the cutting edge of scientific research and bringing education to the public along with product options to help mitigate risks to immunity in a post-pandemic world," Rubio said.

Check it out! www.immunityscience.store.

For more information, call 505-255-1999 X 320. Visit www.netmedical.com. Email ir@netmedical.com

About Net Medical - publicly traded (OTC PINK:NMXS) since 1999. Net Medical operates Net Medical Labs , a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus testing and diagnostics. The company's mobile fleet of vans provide COVID and flu testing in New Mexico for schools, companies, homeless shelters, and nursing homes. The company provides a unique Test-To-Treat program for home and office care that is particularly valuable in rural communities. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics. Immunity Science Ôprovides immunity boosting supplements, vitamins and other products to help boost immune systems and promote immune health. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The company maintains a 24/7/365 call center, software developers and its proprietary Telemed telemedicine platform. No other telemedicine company offers the same extensive and integrated menu of telemedicine services as Net Medical.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739373/Net-Medical-Announces-Launch-of-Immunity-ScienceTM-Website-and-Online-Store-to-Support-and-Promote-Immune-Health