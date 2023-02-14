Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF), ("F3" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Hilditch to the Board of Directors. Chris started his career at the London Stock Exchange as a trader, becoming a member of the Exchange in 1983. Chris moved into investment banking in 1986 and spent the next 20 years working in all sectors of capital markets in the U.K with Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

"I am delighted to be joining the board of F3. Rarely does an opportunity arise which encompasses both saving the planet and capital appreciation for investors such as those to be found in uranium. With the current socioeconomic and world energy issues the demand for nuclear and uranium will continue to grow."

Dev Randhawa, F3 CEO commented, "We look forward to having Chris on the board, as his expertise in the capital markets throughout the U.K. will be a huge asset for F3, as we continue to grow and expand our recent uranium discovery."

About F3 Uranium Corp.

F3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. F3 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits. F3 is currently in the middle of its winter exploration/drill program, expanding and growing its JR zone discovery on its PLN project.

