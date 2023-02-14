ITsMine integrates with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to provide ransomware and data breach protection through the CrowdStrike Store

Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - ITsMine, a data access protection provider, announced today that it is now available in the CrowdStrike Store, the premier cybersecurity app marketplace. The collaboration between CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and ITsMine enables organizations to track and protect corporate files with enhanced data access visibility and control, leveraging ITsMine SoftwareMines technology with integrated security telemetry and automated response from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.





Given the growing access to information, applications, and data, implementing effective security around file usage and access has become critical to protect businesses from data loss and breaches. The ITsMine integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform combines ITsMine's data access visibility with CrowdStrike's security data and response actions to detect and stop malicious behavior. The integration allows security teams to gain a consolidated view of file access and related actions across the organization, automatically isolating malicious devices that try to harm or steal company files, while also educating users about secure data usage and sharing through real-time security training.

ITsMine provides unique SoftwareMines that imitate files laying within file storages to enhance the detection of elusive threats. If there are potentially malicious users accessing company data, ITsMine will immediately alert the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to then automatically contain the network for a faster, more effective response. In addition, by using a method like anti-phishing campaigns, ITsMine provides intuitive awareness training based on CrowdStrike security data as it continually reinforces data security best practices.

"Detecting and blocking external and internal attacks requires fast, precise and automatic reaction, with continuous security training for employees to strengthen security posture," said Kfir Kimhi, CEO for ITsMine. "We are excited to partner with CrowdStrike to deliver a solution that enables security teams to gain visibility and control of file sharing across business units, the supply chain and third parties, protecting their business-critical files from modern attacks like ransomware or insider threats."

"We are delighted to be working with ITsMine to enable security teams with a proactive defense that simplifies file protection, while improving visibility of suspicious file access activity," said Michael Rogers, vice president of global alliances at CrowdStrike. "Having ITsMine available in the CrowdStrike Store makes it easier for our global customers to deploy pre-configured partner applications that extend CrowdStrike's existing data and capabilities without management complexity, helping increase business agility while mitigating risk."

About ITsMine

ITsMine is a leading data protection and compliance company, with offices in US, Europe and Israel, with global partners and MSSPs program, for a SAAS solution that protects organization's data wherever they may go, even beyond the organization's boundaries.

ITsMine introduces a simple to implement, easy to manage, agentless solution that enhances data security.

Using advanced A.I, ITsMine monitors and analyzes how users interact with organizational data to automatically detect and protect against a variety of threats, including data breaches, ransomware attacks, and careless or potentially malicious employee activity.

Typically requiring less than an hour to deploy, ITsMine immediately protects information at rest, in motion, and in use, across on-premise file servers and any cloud repositories, while enabling secure data use and sharing.

