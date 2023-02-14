Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
14.02.2023 | 23:26
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International WELL Building Institute: Putting the S Back in 'ESG'

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / International WELL Building Institute

Originally published by The Property Council of Australia

In the world of sustainability, the S in ESG (environmental, social, and governance) is often assumed to stand for exactly that. However, experts warn that this common mistake risks overlooking a crucial component: the "social" aspect.

Devan Valenti of the International WELL Building Institute said the sleeping giant of ESG cannot be ignored, especially as the property market increasingly focuses on sustainability.

"One of the realisations investors are having is that there's a better appreciation and understanding of the risks with poor social performance on an ESG perspective," he said.

Continue reading here.

International WELL Building Institute , Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture

Devan Valenti, Senior Manager, Asia Pacific at International WELL Building Institute

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International WELL Building Institute on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International WELL Building Institute
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-well-building-institute
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International WELL Building Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739397/Putting-the-S-Back-in-ESG

