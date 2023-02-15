Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Australia Announces Planned Retirement of CEO Vic Jokovic, Appoints Emma Quinn as Successor

SYDNEY, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Australia ("Cboe Australia") today announced the planned retirement of Cboe Australia CEO Vic Jokovic, effective March 31, 2023. Industry veteran Emma Quinn has been appointed as his successor and will assume the position of President, Cboe Australia, as of March 27, 2023. Mr. Jokovic will remain in an advisory role to help ensure a seamless leadership transition and will also continue in his current board roles with Cboe Australia and other members of the Cboe group.





Mr. Jokovic's distinguished career spans more than 30 years in the Australian equities, derivatives and debt markets. Since joining Cboe Australia (formerly Chi-X Australia) in 2018, he has led the company to achieve a series of key milestones, including overseeing its successful acquisition by Cboe Global Markets ("Cboe") in 2021 and the integration of its technology platforms and corporate functions post-acquisition.

"On behalf of Cboe, I would like to thank Vic for his steadfast leadership over the past five years," said David Howson, President of Cboe Global Markets. "During his tenure, Vic helped Cboe Australia solidify its position as one of the world's most innovative market operators by maintaining its focus on best-in-class technology, product innovation and client service, while guiding the company onward to its next phase of growth. Emma is a proven leader with significant experience in global capital markets, and I am confident she will continue to build on the foundation laid by Vic and take Cboe Australia to even greater heights."

Vic Jokovic said: "It has been a privilege to serve as CEO during Cboe Australia's period of transformation and I would like to thank our exceptionally talented team, whose hard work and dedication helped to build our business into one of the largest exchanges in Asia Pacific. When our planned major technology integration is completed, Cboe Australia will be positioned to realize the benefits of Cboe's global network and resources, and I couldn't be more excited for the future of this company as Emma takes the helm."

Emma Quinn said: "It is an honor to be appointed Cboe Australia's President at such a pivotal time in the company's growth journey. Cboe Australia has firmly established itself as an integral piece of the country's financial ecosystem, bringing innovation and market competition to benefit Australian markets and investors. I look forward to building on Vic's legacy and working closely with the Cboe Australia team to continue executing on the many exciting growth initiatives ahead of us."

Ms. Quinn joins Cboe Australia from AllianceBernstein, where she was Global Co-Head of Equity Trading. Previously, she served as head of Asia-Pacific Trading, head of Asia-Pacific Fixed Income and Australia Equities Trading, and head of Trading for Australia and New Zealand for the firm. Prior to joining AllianceBernstein in 2001, she worked as an equity trader at AMP Henderson Global Investors. Ms. Quinn holds a BBus in finance and business law from the University of Technology, Sydney.

In addition to announcing Ms. Quinn's appointment, Cboe confirmed that Ade Cordell, previously President of Cboe Netherlands, has relocated to Singapore, assuming the role of President, Asia Pacific. Mr. Cordell is overseeing the business operations of Cboe Australia and Cboe Japan and leading Cboe's planned further expansion into the region. Alex Dalley, Co-Head of Sales, European Equities, will replace Mr. Cordell as Head of Cboe Netherlands. Ms. Quinn will report into Mr. Cordell.

Cboe Australia is the country's second largest securities exchange by volume traded, offering trading in Australian-listed securities, in addition to the exclusive trading of Cboe Australia quoted warrants and ETFs. The exchange accounts for more than 20 percent of total equity trading volume and 50 percent of ETF trading volume, as well as 35 percent of the Australian Warrant market.

About Cboe Australia

Cboe Australia is a regulated stock exchange committed to transforming, improving and growing Australia's securities and derivatives markets. Cboe Australia has experienced strong and sustained growth and has achieved significant milestones including gaining over 20% market share, a daily record of $3.8 billion traded value in equity trading and up to 50% of the Australian ETF market (trading and reporting). The Cboe Australia investment products platform offers a range of unique products exclusively traded on Cboe Australia, including Funds (ETFs & Quoted Managed Funds), and Cboe Warrants. For more information visit: www.cboe.com.au.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Australia

Media Contact

Cboe Europe

Media Contact

Cboe

Analyst Contact Harrison Worley, Honner +61 490 262 212 harrison@honner.com.au

Tim Cave +44 (0) 7593-506-719 tcave@cboe.com

Kenneth Hill, CFA +1-312-786-7559 khill@cboe.com

CBOE-C

CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc.. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.









Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002491/Vic_Jokovic.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002492/Emma_Quinn.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cboe-australia-announces-planned-retirement-of-ceo-vic-jokovic-appoints-emma-quinn-as-successor-301746927.html