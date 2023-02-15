



Singapore, Feb 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group, a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services, has launched the Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling online masterclass and it will be commencing live on 9th May 2023.Today's project finance (PF) transactions require a higher level of expertise not only in programming more sophisticated and flexible financial models, but also in incorporating the latest risk mitigation and credit enhancement instruments. While higher standards of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact management are being demanded of all major capital projects worldwide, more options and models for ESG mitigation, insurance, guarantee products, and financing instruments are now available. This online course covers both the latest PF strategies, risk mitigation instruments, as well as financial modelling best practices.The objective of this course is to provide participants with an enhanced understanding of the practical & documentation requirements of all interested parties to today's PF transaction. This programme provides participants with proven PF analytical strategies and transaction structuring techniques which will enable participants to quantitatively assess risks, resolve constraints, and reach project financial closure. This programme is also designed to enhance the check lists and benchmark metrics by which participants can reduce losses and which will be viewed favourably by both management and the regulatory community.A past participant from Asian Development Bank shared that, "The course had a good balance of both the quantitative and qualitative factors to be considered in project finance modelling. The instructor is experienced yet approachable.""It is a very good program for both beginners in Project Finance and as a refresher for practitioners alike," said a past participant from PE Power.Benefits of Attending- Limited-recourse project financing models & transaction management- Project finance documentation management, risk analysis models & Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) mitigation options- Sources of PPP financing: financial products, guarantee instruments, credit enhancements & bankability techniques- Designing financial models part 1: Financial model design requirements & work plan management- Designing financial models part 2 & 3: Programming financial statements and interpreting international accounting standards- Designing financial models part 4: Project finance model stress-testing simulation analyses, and modelling for credit enhancements- Summary group exercise: Evaluating a financial model for PF risk allocation, transaction closure and post-transaction economic regulation & tariff adjustmentWant to learn more?Simply email esther@infocusevent.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of the event brochure. For more information, please visit www.infocusinternational.com/projectfinance-online.About Infocus International GroupInfocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities. We recognise clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights. For more information: www.infocusinternational.comSource: Infocus International GroupCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.