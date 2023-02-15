Popular TV Host Will Appear in Skechers Women's Campaigns as the Brand's First Local Ambassador in Spain

Skechers announces Nuria Roca as the new face for the global lifestyle brand in the Spanish market. As the first local Skechers ambassador in Spain, the television and radio presenter, actress, writer, and social media influencer will be seen in multi-platform campaigns for Skechers women's athletic and casual footwear collections.

Nuria Roca, the first Skechers brand ambassador for Spain, in Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® footwear. (Photo: Business Wire)

"I've always been a fan of Skechers, so it's an honor to be the brand's first ambassador in Spain," said Nuria Roca. "As someone often on the move, I can appreciate the versatility, style and comfort that Skechers offers across all of its collections. It's a perfect brand for any woman with a busy and active lifestyle and I love that there are fashionable options for every part of my day. I look forward to sharing this new campaign with my fans and followers throughout Spain!"

"It was a very easy and natural choice for us: Nuria Roca perfectly embodies the values of Skechers and the soul of our brand, which over the last 30 years has developed comfortable and fashionable footwear for everyone's everyday life, and for every moment or situation," says Txerra Díaz, country manager of Skechers USA Iberia, S.L. "Skechers continues to focus on Spain as a key market where we recently opened a flagship store in Madrid's Grand Via, so we felt it was the perfect time to launch our first campaign featuring an ambassador who will appeal directly to consumers in this country. We're confident that Nuria will generate excitement throughout Spain for the entire Skechers brand including our signature comfort innovations."

The initial campaigns starring Nuria Roca will focus on a range of Skechers collections for women including Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins®, supportive Skechers Arch Fit® footwear, and the stylish Skechers UNO range of fashion sneakers.

Nuria Roca was born in Moncada, Valencia. She graduated from the Polytechnic University of Valencia with a degree in Technical Architecture, but her professional career took her in a different direction entirely, and in 1992 she began working with television channels such as Divinity, Telecinco and Antena 3. As well as being a television presenter, radio presenter, media star, and actress, Nuria has written several novels with her husband, Juan del Val. She also has more than a million social network followers.

Roca joins a team of global Skechers ambassadors that includes boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard and Spanish singer Chesca, as well as European ambassadors Myleene Klass (U.K. and Ireland), Joanna Krupa (Poland), Vanessa Mai (Germany), Benedetta Parodi (Italy), and former footballers Jamie Redknapp (U.K.), Frank Leboeuf (France) and Michael Ballack (Germany).

Skechers, an industry leader in comfort that's famous for its development of innovative technologies and materials, offers a wide range of distinctive features including Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® Technology, Skechers Arch Fit® Technology, Skechers Massage Fit® Technology, Skechers Max Cushioning® Technology, Skechers Hyper Burst® Technology, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam®, Skechers Relaxed Fit® Technology, and Skechers Stretch Fit® Technology. The brand's clothing and footwear collections are available at Skechers stores as well as at skechers.es, and in department stores and shoe stores around the world.

Skechers USA Iberia, S.L. is a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company, which is based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops, and markets a broad range of lifestyle and performance footwear, clothing, and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company's collections are available in more than 180 countries and territories at department stores and specialist vendors, and are available directly to consumers through online stores and 4,537 physical retail locations owned by the Company and by third parties. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint venture partnerships, and distributors. For more information, visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

