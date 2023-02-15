2022 Technology Innovation Awards recognize insightsoftware, based on end user feedback and real-world perspectives

insightsoftware, a global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions, today announced it has been named a winner for Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Reporting in the 2022 Technology Innovation Awards by Dresner Advisory Services. The annual awards recognize top-ranked vendors from Dresner's Wisdom of Crowds® thematic market studies, in which insightsoftware was evaluated in 2022.

"Finance teams are under increased pressure to transform and streamline financial processes while maintaining compliance requirements. All this while organizations are becoming more and more complex from a data, systems, and reporting perspective," said Jamie Eagan, VP, Product Management at insightsoftware. "What's needed to manage ever-changing corporate structures is far beyond the collating and reporting capabilities of legacy spreadsheet and standalone accounting applications that many organizations use today."

Longview Close automates consolidation and data validation to accelerate the close cycle, allowing customers to focus their time on driving strategic data-driven decisions, achieving true financial intelligence.

Longview Tax enables multi-national organizations to harness their tax data to uncover critical insights that support strategic decision-making. It includes support for country-by-country reporting, BEPS Pillar Two, and integrates with Longview Transfer Pricing to promote harmony between profitability targets and actuals, internal processes, and external auditors.

IDL Konsis supports all group-wide reporting needs with standardized consolidations within an integrated Financial Performance Management (FPM) framework. This enables organizations to integrate operational planning data.

"Longview Close and IDL Konsis enable organizations to efficiently manage the consolidation of complex data and financial systems. These dynamic solutions ensure data is always in sync, accurate, and available. They allow for unique configuration, assist with compliance requirements, and give finance teams time back to focus on value-added analysis and strategic initiatives. We're thrilled that feedback from our customers led to our recognition in Wisdom of Crowds thematic studies and the 2022 Technology Innovation Awards," Eagan added.

The annual Dresner Technology Innovation Awards recognize top-ranked vendors from Dresner's Wisdom of Crowds® thematic market studies. These studies are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to Dresner's annual research. Each report examines current deployment trends, user intentions, and industry capabilities.

"Congratulations to insightsoftware on receiving a 2022 Technology Innovation Award for its Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Reporting offering," said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "FCCR solutions are closely tied with enterprise performance management and should serve as a key part of an organization's overall performance management strategy."

insightsoftware has also been recognized in the Dresner Technology Innovation Awards for Embedded Analytics.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions. Over 32,000 organizations worldwide rely on us to support business needs in the areas of accounting, finance, operations, supply chain, tax, budgeting, planning, HR, and disclosure management. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization. Our best-in-class solutions provide customers with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005201/en/

Contacts:

CCgroup for insightsoftware

insightsoftware@ccgrouppr.com

Ashley Yakopec

Public Relations and Communications Manager

ashley.yakopec@insightsoftware.com