MONDI PLC - Directorate Change

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

15 February 2023

Appointment of non-executive director

Mondi Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Anke Groth as an independent non-executive director of Mondi plc with effect from 1 April 2023.

Mondi's Chair, Philip Yea, commented:

"We are delighted that Anke will be joining our Board. She has a strong financial and commercial background and extensive leadership experience. Her experience operating in large international listed companies covering energy and industrial sectors will bring valuable insight to the Board."

Anke began her career in the energy industry, initially in business development and mergers and acquisitions in two regional energy companies, before working for E.ON SE from 2001 to 2018. Her roles at E.ON SE included Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions; Chief Financial Officer, Spain; Senior Vice President Investor Relations and, from 2016 to 2018, Chief Financial Officer of E.ON UK plc. In 2018 Anke decided to join KION Group AG, active in the capital goods sector and publicly listed on the German stock exchange, as Group Chief Financial Officer & HR Director, a role she held until stepping down in 2022.

She is currently a member of the Supervisory Board at E.ON SE and the Administrative Board at DKV Mobility Group SE. Anke has a degree in Business Economics.

Anke will be a member of the Audit and Nominations Committees with effect from the date of her appointment.

There are no other details that require disclosure in respect of Anke's appointment pursuant to Rule 9.6.13 of the UK Listing Rules.

