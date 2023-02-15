KBRA UK (KBRA) releases a report on Europe's potential for asset-backed securities (ABS) based on solar photovoltaic (PV) panel financing collateral. In the US, this market has been a growing part of the securitisation landscape for the past seven years, accounting for USD8.6 billion issued in 2022 alone. This contrasts with Europe, where the securitisation market has yet to become a source of capital funding for the expansion of rooftop solar PV lending. In KBRA's view, the securitisation market could offer a vital source to recycle funds into new lending as the European Union (EU) targets an ambitious expansion of rooftop solar PV installations. In this report, KBRA explains some of the market dynamics, how the product is structured in the US, and how the European market may develop in the future.

Key Takeaways

Solar PV energy production is a key part of a transition to renewables and the EU's energy security roadmap.

The EU could potentially produce up to 680 terawatts per hour (TWh) of solar electricity annually from solar PVs on rooftops, representing almost 25% of current electricity consumption.

The US solar ABS market increased to USD8.6 billion issued in 2022 from USD1.4 billion in 2016, supporting the expansion of solar PV adoption with capital market funding of over USD27 billion.

The EU's 2030 solar generation targets will require significant funding, of which solar ABS securitisation could offer support.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Solar Loan Index: January 2023

Residential Solar Loan ABS-Mostly Sunny With Clouds on the Horizon

Residential Solar Lease and PPA ABS: Sector Overview

Residential Solar Loan ABS: Sector Update

Sector Overview: Residential Solar Loan ABS

Diminishing Russian Carbon Reliance: Funding the Household Solar Energy Transition in Europe

The Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Europe's Energy Dependency

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005437/en/

Contacts:

Gordon Kerr, Head of European Research

+44 20 8148 1020

gordon.kerr@kbra.com

Killian Walsh, European ABS

+353 1 588 1184

killian.walsh@kbra.com

Karl Cummins, European ABS

+353 1 588 1240

karl.cummins@kbra.com

Rosemary Kelley, Senior Managing Director, Head of Global ABS

+1 (646) 731-2337

rosemary.kelley@kbra.com

Yee Cent Wong, Co-Head of Europe

+353 1 588 1260

yee.cent.wong@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com

Miten Amin, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1002

miten.amin@kbra.com