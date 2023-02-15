Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023
WKN: 924848 ISIN: NO0003054108 
Tradegate
15.02.23
11:56 Uhr
16,145 Euro
-0,175
-1,07 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
GlobeNewswire
15.02.2023 | 10:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (27/23)

The following information is based on a press release from Mowi ASA (Mowi)
published on February 15, 2023 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Mowi has resolved on February 14, 2023 to distribute a quarterly
dividend of NOK 1.70 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is February 24, 2023.
According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations A.3.4.7
adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with
100% dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will
carry out a recalculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures
in Mowi (MOWI). 

For further information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1118273
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
© 2023 GlobeNewswire