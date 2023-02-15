NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (27/23)

The following information is based on a press release from Mowi ASA (Mowi) published on February 15, 2023 and may be subject to change. The Board of Mowi has resolved on February 14, 2023 to distribute a quarterly dividend of NOK 1.70 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is February 24, 2023. According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations A.3.4.7 adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with 100% dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a recalculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Mowi (MOWI). For further information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1118273