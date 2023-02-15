SolarEdge's revenue rose 58% year over year to $3.1 billion in 2022. It expects revenues for the first quarter of 2023 to be within the range of $915 million to $945 million.From pv magazine USA SolarEdge Technologies, an Israel-based inverter specialist, has reported record revenues of $890.7 million for the full year to Dec. 31, 2022, with $837 million coming from the solar segment. Shipments in 2022 amounted to 14 GW of inverters and 6 MWh of batteries. The company said its revenue of $3.11 billion rose 58% year over year from 2021. Th company recently announced that its energy storage division ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...