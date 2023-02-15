BillingPlatform selected by Dext to transform billing and revenue management processes

Leading enterprise monetisation platform to help develop and transform Dext's go-to-market strategies to expand user base and deliver exceptional user experience

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the enterprise monetisation platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that Dext , a pre-eminent provider of cloud pre-accounting solutions has selected BillingPlatform to meet its evolving billing and revenue management needs. After a thorough review of the vendor landscape, Dext chose BillingPlatform for its modern and flexible approach to billing and revenue management as part of a three-year agreement.





Founded in 2010 and headquartered in London, Dext delivers solutions that improve the financial data workflow processes of accountants, bookkeepers and businesses worldwide. The firm has sites in several locations including the UK, APAC, North America and France, uniting people across multiple geographies and providing businesses with proactive insight. Dext has a portfolio of accounting and bookkeeping solutions to ensure its users can be more productive and save time on manual tasks.

Dext has a rapidly growing customer base through its wide range of offerings and recognises the importance of operationalising its billing and revenue management processes to both support its continued growth as well as providing a frictionless experience for its customers. The firm has selected BillingPlatform as part of its goal to evolve its product portfolio in 2023 and strengthen the company's GTM positioning as it continues to offer new products and services in the years to come.

"Our legacy billing and revenue management processes were not keeping pace with the way we needed to do business, so our finance team was forced into a lot of manual effort to reconcile billing data to ensure accuracy and timeliness. This consumed valuable time and inhibited our growth," said Nick Gilhespie, CFO at Dext. "BillingPlatform will be a strategic piece of our core financial tech stack going forward to support not only our current needs but also has the flexibility to handle new billing models as we continue to grow the business."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including communications, transportation, media and entertainment, retail, finance and software, BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetise any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetisation process - from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections - all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximise profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"Dext is another great example of a fast-growing, global company that has selected BillingPlatform to support their complex business models and connect to their key enterprise systems to help automate financial workflows and accelerate business decisions," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "We look forward to giving Dext the business model flexibility, scalability and revenue management simplicity to fuel their global growth."

BillingPlatform's partnership with Dext is the company's latest contract win as it continues its growth, and follows on from recently secured contracts with Tipalti, Vantage Towers and Incomm Payments. BillingPlatform has been recognised for their successes over the past year, including being named the winner of a bronze Stevie® Award in the 2022 International Business Awards® and winning silver in the Annual Best in Biz Awards 2022 for the third year in a row.

About Dext

Dext Software Ltd delivers solutions that improve the financial data workflow processes of accountants, bookkeepers, and businesses worldwide. We are passionate about advancing and improving the accounting process for all.



We are the number one provider of automated accounting data extraction and accuracy solutions, with an unrivalled breadth of integrations. Our current suite of products consists of Dext Prepare, Dext Precision and Dext Commerce, with multiple innovative, game-changing products in development.



For more information, visit www.dext.com and follow us on LinkedIn

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's enterprise monetisation platform gives innovative companies the freedom to effectively monetise products and services that result in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries, including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com .

