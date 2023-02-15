The "Ireland Data Center Market Investment Analysis Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is forecast to reach $5.23 billion in 2027 from $3.92 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.96% from 2022 to 2027

This report analyses the Ireland data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The country's significant data center construction locations include Dublin, Clonee, Belfast, and others. In the coming years, highly populated and urbanized locations such as Dublin expect growth in brownfield data center construction, while greenfield investments will take place in other cities.

The Ireland data center market has the presence of cloud service providers such as Microsoft, IBM, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle, and Tencent. In the IDA Business and Technology Park, AWS is building multiple facilities, of which the first one is expected to be operational by 2023.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Ireland's data center market is currently one of the major markets in the Western European region, supported by factors such as a rise in cloud-based services, growing digitalization, robust connectivity, and others.

Cloud demand is significantly increasing in the country, and major cloud services providers such as AWS, Microsoft, and Google have cloud regions in the country. Dublin has become a hub for colocation providers such as Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, EdgeConneX, and Echelon Data Centres.

The de-facto moratorium in Dublin, owing to a limited power supply by EirGrid for data center development, will limit data center development over the next few years in the region. As a result, development is expected to shift to other areas within Ireland.

The government of Ireland launched the Digital Ireland Framework known as "Harnessing Digital" in February of 2022. The digital framework states that the business and enterprises in Ireland will enjoy the Gigabit network offering high speeds by 2028. 5G will expand in all populated areas by 2030.

"The Climate Action Plan" has pledged to use renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions by up to 51% by the year 2030 for the country to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Renewable energy plants harnessing energy from solar and wind sources are continuously operating, and many are also under construction. EirGrid is a prominent operator for energy generation using renewable energy sources.

Various initiatives are being taken to support renewable energy adoption in Ireland. One in the UK is called Renewable Obligation (RO), which is set and proposed by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) other in Northern Ireland is by the Department of Economy (DfE).

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Ireland colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the investment in Ireland by colocation and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Ireland data center market size during the forecast period.

Commentary on the de facto moratorium in Dublin and its potential impact on future development and change in dynamics on the Ireland data center market.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Ireland

Facilities Covered (Existing): 26

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 23

Coverage: 2+ Locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Ireland

Market Revenue Forecast (2021-2027)

Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Revenue Forecast (2021-2027)

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Ireland market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key investors in the Ireland data center market include AWS, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, Echelon Data Centres, K2 Data Centres, Facebook, and T5 Data Centres, among others.

In 2021, Ireland witnessed investments from major companies such as Echelon Data Centres, K2 Data Centres, and CyrusOne.

The Ireland data center market includes several local and regional construction contractors catering to the country's operators. For instance, Callaghan Engineering has worked as the MEP designer for Digital Realty's DUB13 data center's second data hall.

