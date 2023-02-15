Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MUDI COIN (MUDI) on February 14, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MUDI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





MUDI Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/154885_b7875f2d34cc1bdb_001full.jpg

As a blockchain based service platform, MUDI introduces new economy model to a wide range of sports, enabling users to make use of the sports scenes of creators to generate revenue through the WOOWAIN NFT Marketplace. Its native token MUDI COIN (MUDI) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on February 14, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing MUDI Platform

The global sports game platform market is one of the fastest growing fields in the world, and as the digital revolution is fully fledged, the sports game online industry is constantly undergoing changes, expanding existing markets and leaping into new markets.

The MUDI project provides transparent services by applying and discovering these global emerging businesses and blockchain technologies, obtaining legitimate licenses for the marketplace of high-potential online game platforms, and reflecting them as NFT. Through this, MUDI will create a new concept Total Game Platform Ecosystem that integrates on-off line.

WOOWAIN Platform serves as a diverse revenue channel based on sports, it is a new platform-type game service that allows users to introduce this economy model to a wide range of sports, starting with football matches, and to make use of the sports scenes of creators to generate revenue through the WOOWAIN NFT Marketplace. Users can enjoy various sports and freely sell and purchase by putting the value of unique scenes in digital content. Users can also acquire or exchange MUDI Token within the Marketplace and use it to purchase content.

The MUDI Reward System leads to rewards for the consequences of the user's actions. For example, users can be active on the platform for a certain period of time or receive tokens as a reward through MUDI Event, or users can upload their valuable digital content items to MUDI Store for sale. This represents a more economically extended concept different from simply enjoying existing sports platforms.

In addition to sports, WOOWAIN also introduces underground musicians on the platform through a community site. There's also a virtual real estate investment platform that digitizes offline real estate shares using blockchain technology and enables people around the world to transact online. WOOWAIN has a variety of apps, including travel, meditation, tourism, and dating apps, as well as numerous items that can be combined with NFT such as coupons, mileage, and game characters. In other words, the number of playgrounds and the continuous creation of a new play culture is WOOWAIN's greatest strength.

About MUDI Token

MUDI is the native token of the MUDI ecosystem that can be used for payment and other services provided by the platform. Based on Klaytn network, MUDI has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e., 2,000,000,000) tokens, of which 18% is provided for investment, 10% will be used for marketing, 7% is allocated to partners, 10% goes into the foundation, 20% will be used for operation, and the remaining 35% is reserved for payment.

MUDI token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on February 14, 2023, investors who are interested in the MUDI Platform can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now.

