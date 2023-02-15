In January 2023, WHYZE Health Ltd. and Blackrock Health Galway Clinic began a pilot study of WHYZE Health's platform. "WHYZE and Blackrock Health Galway Clinic are working together to demonstrate the real-world evidence (RWE) power of patient-reported outcomes to improve health outcomes and quality of care," said WHYZE Health CEO Frances Abeton.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005267/en/

From left to right: Prof. Frank Sullivan, CMO WHYZE Health and Director Radiation Oncology, Prostate Cancer Institute (NUIG) Blackrock Health, Galway Clinic; Phil Blackwell, Chief Technology Officer, WHYZE Health; Dr. Tanya Mulcahy, Director, Health Innovation Hub Ireland; Frances Abeton CEO, WHYZE Health; Evelyn Smyth, Interim CEO, Galway Clinic; Abby Langtry, Chief Patient Officer, WHYZE Health; Alyson Banks, Patient Safety Executive, Galway Clinic (Photo: Business Wire)

Through RWE, the WHYZE Health Platform aids the delivery of informed prostate cancer treatment plans. Using patients' health data, test results, and patient-reported outcomes (PROMs), the platform aids physicians in selecting the treatment options that best meet their patient's needs. "The WHYZE Health portal will allow us to analyze these data systematically and in real-time and, for the first time, provide real-world outcome feedback to our patients and their care teams," explains Prof. Frank Sullivan, Clinical Director Radiation Oncology, Galway Clinic and Prostate Cancer Institute at University of Galway and CMO of WHYZE Health.

The WHYZE Health Platform tracks the patient's progress and collects relevant RWE throughout the entire health cycle of the patient's treatment plan, including follow-ups. It offers an intuitive, easy-to-use tool that gives patients more control over their course of care, taking into account individual risk factors and desired outcomes for each patient. Providers can share healthcare data with patients and allow online scheduling of upcoming appointments.

The WHYZE Health Platform drives a patient-centered transition to healthcare by bringing health and research opportunities directly to healthcare providers and patients, advancing global awareness of clinical trials, and enabling better health outcomes. Physicians use WHYZE Health data to streamline the care they provide, reduce diagnostic timelines, and improve patient outcomes. "Integration of digital technologies into our hospital services is key to the connection and communication with our patients and is the future of healthcare," said Evelyn Smyth, interim CEO of Galway Clinic.

The WHYZE Health pilot study is part of the Health Innovation Hub Ireland Open Call 2022. The HIHI Open Call provides companies with the opportunity to work with healthcare organizations to show product efficacy and value in a live environment. These pilots highlight the benefits of novel solutions to patients, healthcare staff, and the healthcare system. In turn, successful pilots demonstrating value should be must-haves for modern patient-centered healthcare systems. "By giving patients more control over their care and streamlining treatment options for physicians," the HIHI said, "the WHYZE Health Platform has the potential to improve health outcomes and advance the transition to patient-centered healthcare."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005267/en/

Contacts:

Lindsey Langemeier

SCORR Marketing

402-405-4269

lindsey@scorrmarketing.com