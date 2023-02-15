Electromedical Products International, Inc. (EPI), manufacturer of Alpha-Stim® technology, announced today that it has awarded its first annual Innovative Young Investigator in Brain Stimulation Award to Tobias Schwippel, M.D.

EPI established this award to recognize and nurture excellence in the field of non-invasive brain stimulation. Recipients are early-career researchers making notable, innovative contributions in the field who demonstrate the potential to be leaders in clinical research and practice. The award provides recipients a travel stipend to attend a prestigious conference in the field of their choice to present their work.

Dr. Tobias Schwippel, Director of Clinical Research at the Carolina Center for Neurostimulation, focuses on non-invasive brain stimulation research in psychiatry. His current research, investigating the neural signatures thought to underlie multiple psychiatric disorders, may build a foundation for future, more efficacious therapeutic approaches.

"Dr. Schwippel is a rising star pursuing new, and potentially meaningful, research approaches in neurostimulation in psychiatry," said Flavio Frohlich, Ph.D., chair of EPI's Scientific Advisory Board. "With this award, EPI is proud to invest in future generations of talented clinicians exploring non-invasive brain stimulation approaches that may change and improve treatment paradigms to benefit patients."

Dr. Schwippel will attend the International Brain Stimulation Conference, being held February 19 22 in Lisbon, Portugal, where he will host a Q&A session on the future of brain stimulation in psychiatry. He will be joined by Leah Townsend, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of EPI.

About Electromedical Products International, Inc. (EPI)

EPI is a leading medical device company in non-invasive brain stimulation for psychiatric disorders and microcurrent therapy for pain management. The company is the manufacturer of Alpha-Stim, a prescription medical device available in more than 50 countries worldwide (prescription not required outside the U.S.). Alpha-Stim is FDA cleared to provide fast, safe, and effective treatment of anxiety, insomnia, and depression via cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) and pain via microcurrent electrical therapy (MET). Learn more at www.alpha-stim.com.

