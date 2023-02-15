Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of its diamond drilling program at its 100% owned York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project in Newfoundland. The Company's contractors have begun mobilizing the diamond drilling rig and support equipment with drilling commencing in one week.

York Harbour plans to continue testing the high-grade mineralization at and north of the A Zone (see News Release Jan 24, 2023) by testing targets identified when the 2022 Induced Polarization ("IP") survey results were compiled with historical geological, induced polarization ("IP") and electromagnetic ("EM") results. The Company also plans to drill test three high priority exploration targets distant from the A Zone, including: the K Zone situated 1.2 km to the south, the Pinnacle Lake target situated 2.4 km to the southwest, and the No. 4 Brook target situated 1.2 km due west. All three property-wide targets have favourable host rock settings, coincident copper, zinc, lead and silver soil geochemical anomalies and both IP and EM geophysical anomalies that have been identified from past and recent exploration works.

"The primary goal for the beginning of our 2023 drilling is to further delineate the northern extension of the A Zone which has all the geological, geochemical and geophysical indicators of continued high-grade VMS mineralization," stated Bruce Durham, President & CEO. "We are also eager to commence testing targets beyond the Main Mine Area," he added.

About York Harbour Project

In the 1890's, high-grade mineralization containing copper, zinc and silver were discovered and mined. The ore was then directly shipped to the United Kingdom for milling and smelting. Mining operations continued until 1918 and resumed for a short while in the early 1950's when metal prices improved. Historic drilling efforts included 210 underground exploration holes totalling 10,994 metres and 45 surface exploration holes totalling an additional 8,235 metres. Initially, the project encompassed 650 hectares, but following recent exploration programs York Harbour Metals has increased their claim holdings to 4,725 hectares.

Previous drilling efforts were limited to a depth of 150 metres and focused on a 400-metre strike length, known as the 'Main Mine Area'. Recent exploration has shown that the mineralization remains open both along strike and to depth. In addition to the Main Mine area, recent geophysical surveying and diamond drilling have confirmed the historic high-grade mineralization and identified additional resources within known zones as well as several highly promising regional targets. The project benefits from its proximity to tidewater, power, roads, and a local workforce.

Qualified Person

Doug Blanchflower, P. Geo., a Director of York Harbour and Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) is an exploration and development company with a focus on two high-grade projects in Newfoundland.

The York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador, where the Company intends to continue drill testing more than 11 known mineralized zones and explore additional volcanogenic massive sulphide targets.

The Company recently announced the acquisition of a high-grade Rare Earth Element ("REE") project also located in Newfoundland. The Bottom Brook Critical Metals Project covers 13,025 hectares, and is located next to the Trans Canada Highway just 27 km from the deep-water port at Turf Point. York Harbour plans to actively identify additional drill targets through soil sampling and mapping, with a substantial drill program scheduled later this year.

