Prysmian Group Launches Self-Service E-Commerce Cable Platform

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, in collaboration with its innovation hub Corporate Hangar, is excited to announce Kablee, a self-service e-commerce platform that allows customers and cable manufacturers to purchase slow-moving inventory at a substantial discount.

Kablee is the third start-up to enter the runway phase at Corporate Hangar, the innovation hub co-founded by Prysmian Group in 2017 to support and develop high value projects of interest. Designed to digitize the trading of telecom and energy cables and enable a circular economy, Kablee encourages Prysmian's customers to take advantage of discounted products while reducing leftover product waste.

"Prysmian Group is one of the first wire and cable manufacturers to offer an e-commerce platform like Kablee to our customers," said Brian Moriarty, Senior Vice President of Trade & Installers at Prysmian Group North America. "Its unique design and functionality are mutually beneficial: channel customers have access to product ordering quickly and conveniently, and we can engage the sustainability goals of our company, facilitating the reuse and recycling of slow-moving stock and product leftovers."

The online platform is self-service and allows customers to make Prysmian Group purchases 24/7 with real-time stock and pricing updates. Both energy and telecom cables are available for purchase via Kablee including copper building wire, plastic cords and datacom cables (Category 5E, 6 and 6A).

"Kablee was developed to help our customers explore the e-commerce option in a low-risk and low-cost way," said Josh Smith, Product Information Manager at Prysmian Group North America. "The platform makes the cable purchasing experience simple and efficient for our customers without sacrificing the quality that Prysmian Group is known for."

To learn more about Kablee, visit https://na.kablee.com/.

Prysmian Group North America

Prysmian Group is a multinational company headquartered in Milan, specializing in the production of cable and systems for use in the energy and telecom industries. Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales. Prysmian is present in North America with 28 plants, 48 in Europe, 13 in Latin America, 7 in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and 13 in Asia-Pacific.

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America's operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

Media Relations

Lauren Kane

External Communications Manager

lauren.kane@prysmiangroup.com

SOURCE: Prysmian Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739398/Prysmian-Group-Launches-Self-Service-E-Commerce-Cable-Platform